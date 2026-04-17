Merck Foundation And Kenya First Lady Mark A Landmark Moment For Supporting Girl Education With Their Educating Linda Program At Kenya State House

Merck Foundation ( ), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany officially launched their Educating Linda program in Kenya in partnership with The First Lady of Kenya&Ambassador of“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” at the Kenya State House. The program was chaired by Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej and The First Lady of Kenya, H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H..

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of“More Than a Mother” Campaign said, "I am very happy to meet my dear sister, H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of Kenya&Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", and officially launch our Educating Linda program in the country, to support girl education.

As a part of Educating Linda, we are providing annual scholarships to 47 deserving, high performing, yet underprivileged Kenyan schoolgirls, till they finish their education. This will ensure they are not forced to abandon their education due to financial hardship. We truly believe that an educated girl transforms the entire community.”

H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of Kenya&Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", expressed, "I deeply appreciate all the programs of Merck Foundation including the Educating Linda program, through which we are providing annual scholarships to our 47 deserving schoolgirls to support their education until they graduate. We believe that every girl in Kenya, and across Africa, deserves the opportunity to pursue her dreams. Every barrier that prevents a girl from going to school must be dismantled, and this program is one powerful means of doing exactly that. I am confident these young girls will reach their full potential and go on to inspire many others.”

During the program, the Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, together with the First Lady of Kenya, took the opportunity to meet and encourage the Kenyan schoolgirls who are the beneficiaries of the Educating Linda program, and to hear directly from them and their parents about the impact the scholarships have had on their lives.

The Educating Linda program by Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies, is providing annual scholarships to more than 1,250 schoolgirls across 21 African countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and others. The program also ensures that thousands of schoolgirls across Africa receive essential school supplies, removing further practical obstacles to their education.

"When a girl is educated, entire nation is empowered. Educated girls grow into empowered women, who drive prosperity, strengthen families, and advance nations. That is the vision behind everything we do: Girl Education today for Women Empowerment tomorrow," said Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation together has provided 328 scholarships for Kenyan healthcare providers in 44 critical and underserved specialties; including Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Oncology, Fertility, Embryology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Gastroenterology, Psychiatry, Neurology, and many more. During the visit, Merck Foundation also conducted their Alumni Summit 2026, to acknowledge and meet their Alumni. Moreover, they also met and recognized the Merck Foundation Awards Winners of 2024 and 2025.

Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Kenya is also launching children's storybooks: "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future", "Sugar Free Jude" and "Mark's Pressure". These storybooks address critical social and health issues and will be available in both English and Swahili. Thousands of copies of these storybooks will be distributed to schoolchildren across Kenya.

Merck Foundation and the First Lady of Kenya also annually launch their 8 important awards for best media, film, fashion designs and songs. Together they have also conducted several editions of Merck Foundation Health Media Training Program, enabling Kenyan journalists to be equipped to be the voice of the voiceless and report responsibly and effectively on sensitive subjects including infertility, child marriage, gender-based violence, diabetes, and hypertension.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards“More Than a Mother” 2026 : Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards“More Than a Mother” 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards“More Than a Mother” 2026 : All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards“More Than a Mother” 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026“Diabetes&Hypertension” : Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026“Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2026“Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2026“Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Apply here:

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

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Mehak Handa

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About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), YouTube ( ), Threads ( ) and Flickr ( ).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.