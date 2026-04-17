Fractional Executive Connection Expands Ecosystem With New Certification Program For Emerging Fractional Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fractional Executive Connection, a platform connecting business owners, founders, and hiring leaders with experienced fractional talent, has announced plans for a new certification program designed to help emerging and aspiring fractional executives make a stronger transition into the fractional marketplace.

The upcoming program will expand the broader Fractional Executive Connection ecosystem, which also includes the Fractional Executive Community on Skool and the annual Fractional Executive Conference. Together, these initiatives are designed to support the growing fractional economy by helping executives build visibility, strengthen their positioning, and connect with real opportunities while also helping companies access experienced executive leadership in a more flexible way.

The Fractional Executive Community recently expanded to include a free membership tier, creating a lower-friction entry point for executives exploring, building, or expanding a fractional practice. Inside the community, members can participate in discussions, attend events, build relationships with fellow executives, and gain visibility through the Fractional Executive Connection platform, where business owners and hiring leaders can discover and contact fractional executives directly. The community is designed to serve as both a professional network and a practical support system for leaders navigating the transition into fractional and advisory work.

The new certification initiative is expected to build on that momentum by offering a more structured path for experienced professionals who want to move from corporate leadership into fractional, advisory, and portfolio-career work. The program is also expected to benefit existing fractional leaders who want to sharpen their positioning, strengthen their market credibility, and earn a recognized credential within the growing fractional economy. The program is being designed to combine weekly training, practical assignments, assessments, and live implementation support, with certification awarded to participants who successfully complete the program requirements.

“Many highly experienced leaders are interested in fractional work, but they still need a clearer roadmap for making the transition well,” said Shirley Cress Dudley, founder of Fractional Executive Connection.“This program is designed to give them structure, support, and practical guidance so they can move forward with more confidence and a stronger foundation.”

A founding cohort will begin in June 2026. Executives who would like to learn more about the upcoming certification program or join the interest list may visit FractionalExecutiveConnection/certification. Professionals interested in networking, visibility, and ongoing support may also explore the Fractional Executive Community at skool/fractionalexecutivecommunity/about.

About Fractional Executive Connection

Fractional Executive Connection is a platform designed to help business owners, founders, and HR hiring managers connect with experienced fractional executives across leadership functions including marketing, finance, operations, HR, technology, strategy, and sales. Through its broader ecosystem, which includes Fractional Executive Connection, Fractional Executive Community, and Fractional Executive Conference, the organization supports both the companies seeking executive-level expertise and the senior leaders building fractional, advisory, and portfolio careers.

A founding cohort will begin in June 2026. Executives interested in the certification program can join the interest list at FractionalExecutiveConnection/certification. Those who want to connect with other fractional leaders, participate in discussions, and increase their visibility in the growing fractional marketplace can also learn more about the Fractional Executive Community at skool/fractionalexecutivecommunity/about