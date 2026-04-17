Rally House Expands Triangle Presence With Cary Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARY, N.C., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a leading retailer in licensed collegiate and professional gear and merchandise, is proud to announce the opening of its newest store in Cary, North Carolina, located at Crossroads Plaza. As the third Rally House location in the Triangle, this new store builds on Rally House's growing regional presence and reinforces its commitment to serving passionate collegiate and professional sports fans across the area.

Rally House opened the first store in North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Franklin Street in the summer of 2025 with unprecedented success. More recently, Rally House opened the Durham store, across the street from Duke University in February. Each store is primarily focused on the local campus, whereas this newest store in Cary will be a mix of teams from all over the local and regional area.

Fans of North Carolina's top universities will find an extensive assortment of collegiate gear, making it a go-to destination for game day apparel, campus wear, and alumni merchandise for the North Carolina Tar Heels, NC State Wolfpack, Duke Blue Devils, East Carolina Pirates, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. In addition to local college favorites, customers can shop popular regional professional teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte Hornets. along with a robust selection of locally inspired apparel and gifts that celebrate Cary and the surrounding Raleigh-Durham community.

The opening of Rally House Crossroads Plaza Cary comes at a time of continued growth in the Triangle's retail and residential landscape, with strong foot traffic from families, young professionals, and year-round residents. The location is especially well-positioned to serve customers during key seasonal moments, including basketball, football, baseball, hockey and soccer seasons, back-to-campus shopping, and graduation celebrations.

“With our continued growth in North Carolina, we've been focused on finding the right location that offers convenience, visibility, and a strong connection to the community,” said CEO and owner Aaron Liebert.“Crossroads Plaza provides an ideal setting with high traffic and easy access, allowing us to bring an expanded assortment and enhanced shopping experience to fans in the Cary area.”

Strategically located within one of Cary's premier shopping destinations, Rally House Crossroads Plaza offers convenient access for residents and visitors alike. Positioned next to Total Wine Co and across from DSW, the new store is expected to quickly become a go-to destination for fans and shoppers throughout the Triangle.

“The large footprint allows us to showcase our assortment of top brands like Nike, '47, New Era, and Champion,” said Dana Lewis, College DMM for Rally House.“We're also excited to include more elevated styles with premium brands such as Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, Greyson, and Onward Reserve.”

Rally House Crossroads Plaza looks forward to celebrating its grand opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in April, followed by a select weekend of giveaways and promotions for local customers soon after.

Customers can explore the full range of products online at , and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company's website.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 310 locations across 28 states and is excited to open its third location in North Carolina.

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