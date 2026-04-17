Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Shareholders' Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 16, 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax's management proxy circular dated March 6, 2026 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of

Nominee Vote For

( Aggregate ) % Vote

Against

( Aggregate ) % Vote For

( Subordinate

Voting

Shares ) % Vote Against

( Subordinate

Voting

Shares ) % Robert J. Gunn 26,114,462 95.44 1,248,949 4.56 10,511,774 89.38 1,248,949 10.62 Karen L. Jurjevich 27,075,235 98.95 288,175 1.05 11,472,547 97.55 288,175 2.45 Christine A. Magee 27,171,930 99.30 191,481 0.70 11,569,242 98.37 191,481 1.63 R. William McFarland 25,896,832 94.64 1,466,577 5.36 10,294,144 87.53 1,466,577 12.47 Christine N. McLean 27,071,056 98.93 292,354 1.07 11,468,368 97.51 292,354 2.49 Brian J. Porter 27,300,769 99.77 62,641 0.23 11,698,081 99.47 62,641 0.53 Timothy R. Price 26,319,391 96.18 1,044,021 3.82 10,716,702 91.12 1,044,021 8.88 Lauren C. Templeton 27,277,810 99.69 85,601 0.31 11,675,121 99.27 85,601 0.73 Benjamin P. Watsa 27,066,811 98.92 296,601 1.08 11,464,122 97.48 296,601 2.52 V. Prem Watsa 25,850,515 94.47 1,512,896 5.53 10,247,826 87.14 1,512,896 12.86 William C. Weldon 26,214,271 95.80 1,149,141 4.20 10,611,582 90.23 1,149,141 9.77



Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941