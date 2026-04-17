HYTN Introduces Hard Remediation To GMP Processing Services, Releases Product In Germany

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC Pink: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the“Company”), a pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of Hermetic Autogenous RemediationTM (“HARd”) as a service offering for qualified dried cannabis flower programs.

HARd is HYTN's proprietary remediation process for dried cannabis flower, developed and validated within the Company's GMP quality systems. The process is designed to reduce microbial burden while preserving the structural, organoleptic and chemical characteristics of dried cannabis flower.

According to the Company's validation work and third-party analytical testing, HARd has demonstrated significant microbial reduction across evaluated cannabis cultivars, including multi-log reductions in Total Aerobic Microbial Count, Total Yeasts and Moulds Count, and Bile-Tolerant Gram-Negative organisms. In many evaluated cases, post-process findings were reported at levels intended to support qualification against stringent microbiological specifications associated with inhalation drug specifications under the European Pharmacopoeia.

The Company notes that HARd does not rely on external thermal input, ionizing or non-ionizing radiation, chemical fumigation, or dehydration-based remediation methods. HYTN believes these process characteristics are relevant for counterparties seeking a remediation pathway intended to support product quality while maintaining key physical and chemical attributes within tightly controlled quality and regulatory frameworks, including EU-GMP-aligned programs.

The Company further notes that dried cannabis flower processed using HARd has now been released in Germany under a commercial program, demonstrating the practical application of the process within a regulated international supply context. While that product release should not be interpreted as regulatory approval of HARd as a methodology, it does demonstrate the process has been applied in a commercial setting.

HYTN intends to offer HARd as a service to domestic and international counterparties seeking a remediation solution developed within an EU-GMP-aligned quality framework. The Company notes that HARd is best described as a proprietary process developed and validated within such a framework and should not be interpreted as an independently certified system or as regulatory approval of the methodology itself. The Company believes this service offering complements its broader GMP processing and international market development activities, including activities in Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia.

“We've built HARd to address a practical market need,” said Jason Broome, Chief Operating Officer of HYTN.“We believe there is demand for a remediation service developed within a GMP environment, supported by validation work, and designed to preserve the characteristics that matter in premium dried cannabis flower programs, particularly for counterparties operating in markets where non-irradiation pathways may be commercially important, including Germany.”

The Company expects HARd service engagements to be assessed on a program-by-program basis, including technical fit, quality requirements, commercial terms, and the applicable regulatory framework for the intended market.

There can be no assurance that any particular third party engagement, regulatory pathway, export opportunity, or commercial outcome will result from the launch of HARd as a service offering.

For more information contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Investor Relations:

1.866.590.9289

...

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is generally identifiable by the use of words such as“intend,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“believe,” and similar expressions, or by statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events and operating conditions.

This press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the commercial launch and availability of Hermetic Autogenous RemediationTM (“HARd”) as a service offering; anticipated interest from domestic and international counterparties; the ability of HARd to support future commercial engagements; the applicability of HARd within EU-GMP-aligned and other regulated market frameworks; the Company's ability to expand or support GMP processing and international market development activities; and the Company's ability to pursue opportunities in markets including Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including, but not limited to: the assumption that the Company's validation work and quality systems will support commercial deployment of HARd as anticipated; that customer demand for remediation services will develop or continue; that counterparties will seek non-irradiation pathways in certain markets; that applicable regulatory, quality, import and customer-specific requirements will be satisfied; that the Company will maintain the licences, infrastructure, personnel and operational capacity necessary to offer HARd commercially; and that the Company will have sufficient resources to pursue related commercial opportunities. These assumptions are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management believes such assumptions to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that commercial demand for HARd may not develop as anticipated; the risk that potential counterparties may not proceed with service engagements; regulatory risks in Canada and international markets; the risk that customer, importer or jurisdiction-specific requirements may differ from the Company's expectations; operational risks associated with scaling or offering the service; risks relating to validation, quality control, and market acceptance; supply chain disruptions; and financing and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.