LGI Homes Expands In The Salt Lake City Market With Grand Opening Of Desert Edge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRANTSVILLE, Utah, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the grand opening of Desert Edge, further expanding the company's presence into Tooele County and the greater Salt Lake City market. Featuring a premier selection of upgraded, move-in-ready homes starting from the low-$400s, Desert Edge offers a variety of one- and two-story floor plans alongside desirable community amenities.

“We are proud to bring thoughtfully designed, high-quality homes to Grantsville that make homeownership more attainable for first-time buyers,” said Nick Smith, Vice President of Sales for Salt Lake City.“As the area continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering lasting value and creating a place that families are proud to call home. This community reflects both the opportunity and bright future of Grantsville.”

Desert Edge will feature 700 new homes with three-, four-, and five-bedroom floor plans ranging from approximately 1,328 to 2,662 square feet. Each home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHomeTM interior package, offering a full suite of sought-after upgrades at no additional cost. Kitchens showcase white wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, a stainless steel undermount sink, and a full suite of Whirlpool® appliances. Additional interior features include luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas, Moen® faucets, undermount bathroom sinks, programmable thermostats, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers.

Homebuyers can choose from a range of floor plans designed to fit a variety of lifestyles:



Cascade – 1,328 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2 bath

A well-designed one-story home featuring an open-concept layout and convenient mudroom.

Millard – 1,676 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2 bath

Charming single-story layout with a spacious kitchen island and a private master suite.

Delano – 1,850 sq. ft. | 3 bed / 2.5 bath

Thoughtfully designed two-story home with an efficient kitchen layout, expansive upstairs living space, and an open back deck.

Granite – 1,976 sq. ft. | 4 bed / 2.5 bath

Two-story design featuring an extended kitchen pantry and a conveniently located upstairs laundry room.

Provo – 2,445 sq. ft. | 4 bed / 2.5 bath

Spacious two-story home with a downstairs master suite, functional mudroom, and walk-in closets in every bedroom. Redrock – 2,662 sq. ft. | 5 bed / 2.5 bath

A spacious two-story home ideal for growing families, complete with a versatile flex room and open back deck.

In addition to beautifully upgraded homes, Desert Edge will feature a community park designed to bring residents together. Planned amenities include a children's playground, basketball court, horseshoe pits, covered picnic area, play field, restrooms, walking trails, and shaded seating areas. The community also offers convenient access to local parks, dining, and shopping throughout Tooele County.

The grand opening event at Desert Edge will take place Saturday, April 18, 2026, where homebuyers can take advantage of exclusive, one-weekend-only pricing and incentives. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact the Desert Edge team at (877) 367-5576 ext. 763 or visit LGIHomes/DesertEdge.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at