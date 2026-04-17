ALX Oncology Reports Inducement Grant As Permitted By The Nasdaq Listing Rules
The inducement stock option has an exercise price of $1.68 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of ALX Oncology common stock on the grant date, and vests as follows: 25% of the shares subject to such inducement stock option vests on the one year anniversary of April 13, 2026 and an additional one forty-eighth of the shares subject to such inducement stock option vests monthly thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients' lives. ALX Oncology's lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology's second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1, dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.
Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
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Media Contact:
Michele Parisi, SparkPoint Healthcare Communications
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(925) 864-5028
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