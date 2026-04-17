Quantify Funds To Close Stkd 100% NVDA & 100% AMD ETF (LAYS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantify Funds, in coordination with Tidal Investments LLC, today announced the closure and liquidation of. Following a comprehensive review, the decision was made that closing the Fund is in the best interests of shareholders.

The Fund will cease trading on the Nasdaq at the close of regular trading on Thursday, April 23, 2026 (the“Closing Date”). Creation orders will no longer be accepted as of that date.

Shareholders may sell shares prior to the Closing Date through standard brokerage transactions, which may incur customary brokerage charges. After April 23, 2026, secondary market trading may not be available, and liquidity cannot be assured.

Between the Closing Date and Thursday, April 30, 2026 (the“Liquidation Date”), the Fund will begin to liquidate its portfolio and increase its cash position. During this period, holdings may deviate from the Fund's stated investment objective.

On or around April 30, 2026, the Fund will distribute its remaining net assets as cash pro rata to shareholders of record who have not sold or redeemed their shares prior to liquidation. This distribution will generally be treated as a taxable event, and shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisers regarding the implications of capital gains, losses, or distributed income.

Following the final distribution, LAYS will be formally terminated.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF-industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to modernizing and scaling the ETF ecosystem. Tidal provides comprehensive services, from product development to distribution, supported by proprietary tools and an experienced team focused on helping innovative investment ideas thrive. For more information, visit .

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