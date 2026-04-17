Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Investigated For Potential Federal Securities Laws Violations Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.
On March 16, 2026, BBB National Programs issued a press release announcing that "BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division [NAD] found certain Freshpet, Inc. dog food claims supported, but recommended [that claims] that its dog food is 'human grade' be discontinued." Per the press release, "Freshpet stated that it 'will comply with the NAD's recommendation.'" Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm's securities practice.If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Freshpet securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, click here
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.
Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email:...
SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment