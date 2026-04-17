Scientific Global Named A 2026 Manny Awards Finalist

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Scientific Global (SG) is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist for MedComms Agency of the Year at the 2026 Manny Awards. Presented by Med Ad News, the awards recognize standout agencies across pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising.

“At SG, we believe MedComms should do more than inform. They should create clarity, build momentum, and change behavior,” said Jennifer Rudolph, co-founder and partner at Scientific Global.“Being named a Manny finalist is a meaningful acknowledgment of our team's ability to connect science, strategy, and creativity in ways that help HCPs and patients better understand and access life-changing therapies.”

In the last year, SG has continued strengthening its defining agency capabilities: a clarity-first approach to scientific storytelling, intentional and ethical use of technology, and a seamlessly interconnected view of KOL engagement and omnichannel communications. These priorities reflect the agency's belief that MedComms work best when treated as the foundational engine for strategic growth, not a box to check.

The 2026 Manny Awards will be held on April 23 in New York City.