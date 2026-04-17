4/17 Price Forecast: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, BCH, LINK

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin bulls charge back into the spotlight as the largest cryptocurrency retook a key barrier near $76,000, a move traders say could open the door to a more sustained rally. The backdrop includes a rare on-chain signal: whales have been accumulating at scale, with CryptoQuant data indicating roughly 270,000 BTC added to wallets holding more than 1,000 BTC in the past 30 days-the strongest spree since 2013. That buildup, together with a geopolitical backdrop that included Iran's comment on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open during a U.S.-Israel-Iran ceasefire, has contributed to a cautious, albeit constructive, mood among market participants.

Analysts warn that while the trajectory looks positive, a clean breakout needs to be confirmed by sustained price action above critical levels and a continued on-chain bid. In particular, observers look to whether the market can sustain momentum beyond a nearby pivot and avoid a quick pullback that would trap late buyers. Still, a handful of onboard signals suggest the current move could have more legs, even if the path remains bumpy.

Bitcoin clear of the $76,000 hurdle has traders eyeing an ascent toward $84,000 and ultimately the $92,000 zone if the price closes above resistance and sustains the breakout. Whales have piled into BTC at the fastest pace seen in a decade, with about 270,000 coins added to large holders in the last 30 days, according to CryptoQuant data. Analysts flag potential near-term hurdles: a close above the pivotal level could form an ascending triangle pattern, but a break below the moving averages may nod to renewed bear pressure. Altcoins are broadly performing, with Ethereum and several other top assets testing key short- and mid-term resistance levels that could reshape the near-term trend if broken. Market watchers urge caution: a bull-market confirmation would require price action to clear several hurdles including a sustained close above important moving averages and a weekly RSI signal above critical thresholds.

Key takeawaysBitcoin price outlook: a rising odds scenario

Bitcoin rose decisively past a recent resistance around $76,000, signaling renewed demand from bulls after a period of consolidation. The chart setup points to an ascending-triangle formation that could unlock a path to higher targets if bid interest remains firm. A close above $76,000 would complete that pattern, opening the door toward $84,000 and, on a continued impulse, toward the $92,000 region.

On the technical side, the 20-day exponential moving average sits at about $72,100, providing a rising support buffer for the short term. The RSI hugging the upper end of its range indicates momentum is skewed toward buyers, though traders watch for any signs of exhaustion that could precede a pullback. If prices dip back below the moving averages, the bulls would lose traction and a trip toward the triangle's lower boundary could unfold, potentially reintroducing a more defensive tone to the market.

Ether and the broader altcoin sleeve

Ethereum 's bid to extend its recovery remained intact as buyers defended the $2,415 level against a test from sellers. A daily close above that resistance could push ETH toward $2,800, and then $3,050, spotlighting a potential bottoming process that began near the $1,748 area earlier in the cycle.

Beyond ETH, traders are watching XRP 's pattern: after closing above the 50-day simple moving average, the chart shows the 20-day EMA turning upward and the RSI in a constructive zone. A breakout past the nearby downtrend line could catalyze a move toward the next resistance cluster, but a break below moving averages would reopen risk of a deeper retracement toward the $1.27 floor.

BNB, meanwhile, confirmed a shift in near-term momentum by closing above the 50-day SMA. If this uptrend sustains, the next upside milestones sit near $687, with potential extensions to $730 and $790 should buyers maintain control.

Solana, Dogecoin and other micro-movers

Solana 's price action has also shifted in bullish fashion, with the close above moving averages suggesting a test of the $98 resistance. A breakout above that level would remove some near-term overhead supply and could pave the way toward the $117 mark, while a rejection at $98 may elongate the consolidation phase.

Dogecoin is echoing a similar sentiment, bouncing off the moving averages and approaching the $0.10 area. If buyers sustain the headline momentum, a climb to $0.11 and possibly $0.12 could unfold, though the bears remain keen to defend key supports that could snap the rally if breached decisively.

Hyperliquid (HYPE ) traders remain focused on breakout levels, with the price needing to hold above the $43.76 breakout point to keep the run intact. A push through $46 could clear the way toward the $50–$51.43 zone, whereas a reversion below the 20-day EMA and the 50-day SMA could re-open risk of a deeper pullback toward the lower bound.

Smaller caps and the Chainlink view

Cardano is quietly reasserting strength, moving toward the upper boundary of its current channel and eyeing a potential break past the downtrend line. A decisive move higher could target the $0.32–$0.37 range, signaling a possible early trend change for ADA.

Bitcoin Cash is perched around the 20-day EMA and wrestling with immediate resistance at the 50-day SMA. If bulls manage to clear that barrier, BCH could accelerate toward $486 followed by a test of $520; failure to hold the near-term supports could invite a retest of lower levels near $419.

Chainlink faces a battle around the $8–$10 zone, where sellers have historically stepped in. A lasting close above $10 would likely reawaken the bullish case and could propel LINK toward $11.61, contingent on continued demand and a break past residual overhead supply.

What this means for risk and opportunity now

The current setup paints a blend of cautious optimism and on-chain caution. The rapid accumulation among large BTC holders signals that the market's biggest players are bracing for higher prices, a factor that can provide a more durable bid if sustained. Yet the bear case remains open if prices fail to cling to the moving averages or if macro or geopolitical headlines inject volatility into the mix. In that sense, traders should watch the interplay between spot price action and on-chain signals-especially the resilience of key moving averages and the ability to close decisively above them on a weekly timeframe.

For investors, the story hinges on whether the market can defend the breakout in Bitcoin and maintain leadership across leading altcoins. If BTC can sustain a move above mid-range targets, other assets with favorable chart structures may follow suit, lending credence to a broader risk-on cycle. Conversely, if risk controls tighten or selling pressure reasserts near the moving averages, the rally could stall and reintroduce a longer consolidation phase.

Looking ahead, market watchers will be paying close attention to hold levels around $78,100-identified by analysts as a critical line for validating a structural shift toward a bull market-and to the evolving on-chain backdrop that has shown strong large-holder demand in recent weeks. The next few sessions could reveal whether this rally is a sustained unwind or a relief move within a larger, uncertain regime.

Readers should keep an eye on how price action evolves around the moving averages and the key resistance zones outlined for each asset. As always, developments in macro risk, regulatory hints, and geopolitical headlines will influence the tempo and magnitude of any upcoming moves.

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