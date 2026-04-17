Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Friday, April 17, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk Beto Guedes "Página 43" at Blue Note Rio 8 pm · Tributo Cat Stevens e James Taylor - João Xenakis Quarteto 10:30 pm · Rio Scenarium packed · Full Lapa at maximum · Peak Friday - the biggest night of the week 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Friday is the biggest night of the Rio de Janeiro nightlife week - and tonight the Blue Note Rio delivers a landmark.presentsat 8 pm - a project in which one of the founding voices of Clube da Esquina revisits his trajectory and previews the celebration of the 50th anniversary of(1977), the album that established him as one of the most important artists in Brazilian music. Beto Guedes - born in Montes Claros, Minas Gerais - was there at the creation: alongside Milton Nascimento, Lô Borges, Toninho Horta and the constellation of mineiro musicians who built the Clube da Esquina movement, he sang, played guitar, and wrote songs that fused rock, MPB, folk, and the landscape of Minas into something that had never existed before. "A Página do Relâmpago Elétrico" - his first solo album - carried songs like "Lumiar" and "Amor de Índio" (later recorded on Sol de Primavera) that became classics. "Página 43" revisits this catalogue with the perspective of five decades. At 10:30 pm, thepresents- a celebration of the acoustic singer-songwriter tradition through Brazilian instrumental interpretation. In Lapa, the full triangle at peak Friday:packed across three floors,in full flight,to 2 am.keeps the late kitchen. This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Clear - 25 °C, 5 % rain. A perfect Friday evening. MPB · Clube da Esquina · Minas · 50 Anos Blue Note Rio - Beto Guedes "Página 43" → Copacabana · 8 pm · A Página do Relâmpago Elétrico · Eventim Tribute · Acoustic · Cat Stevens · James Taylor Blue Note Rio - João Xenakis Cat Stevens + James Taylor → Copacabana · 10:30 pm · Quarteto · Eventim Samba · Gafieira · Peak Friday Rio Scenarium - Friday Packed → Centro · R. do Lavradio · 7 pm–2 am+ · Cover ~R$40–60 Samba · MPB · Late Night · No Cover Gema + Beco + Capela - Peak Lapa → Gema full flight · Beco 6 pm–2 am · Nova Capela late 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Blue Note Rio - Beto Guedes "Página 43" 8 pm Clube da Esquina · 50 anos A Página do Relâmpago Elétrico · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Eventim 2 Blue Note Rio - Tributo Cat Stevens e James Taylor 10:30 pm João Xenakis Quarteto · Acoustic singer-songwriter tribute · Late session · Eventim 3 Rio Scenarium - Peak Friday 7 pm–2 am+ · R. do Lavradio, 20 – Centro · Cover ~R$40–60 · Sympla · Three floors packed 4 Carioca da Gema - Friday in Full Flight Doors ~7:30 pm · Show ~8:30 pm · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · Sympla 5 Beco do Rato - Friday to 2 am + Nova Capela Late 6 pm–2 am · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · No cover · Nova Capela kitchen late 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Blue Note Rio - Beto Guedes "Página 43" 8 pm MPB · Clube da Esquina · Landmark

Beto Guedes presents "Página 43" - a project in which one of the founding voices of the Clube da Esquina movement revisits his trajectory and previews the celebration of the 50th anniversary of "A Página do Relâmpago Elétrico" (1977). That album - his first solo record, released at age 26 - established Beto Guedes as one of the most important artists in Brazilian music: the voice that could move from a whisper to a cry within a single phrase, the guitar that bridged rock and the landscape of Minas Gerais, the songwriter who wrote "Amor de Índio" (which would become one of the most beloved songs in the Brazilian canon when recorded on Sol de Primavera in 1979). He was there at the creation alongside Milton Nascimento, Lô Borges, and Toninho Horta - the mineiro constellation that built one of the most original musical movements in the world. "Página 43" revisits this catalogue with the perspective of nearly fifty years: the songs remain, the voice has deepened, and the stage at the Blue Note's Copacabana room brings the intimacy the music demands. From 8 pm. Tickets via Eventim.

Fri 8 pm · Eventim · "Página 43" Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Clube da Esquina · 50 anos A Página do Relâmpago Elétrico 2Blue Note Rio - Tributo Cat Stevens e James Taylor 10:30 pm Tribute · Acoustic · Late

The late session belongs to the João Xenakis Quarteto presenting "Tributo Cat Stevens e James Taylor" - a celebration of two of the most important acoustic singer-songwriters of the 1970s through Brazilian instrumental interpretation. Cat Stevens ("Wild World," "Father and Son," "Peace Train") and James Taylor ("Fire and Rain," "You've Got a Friend," "Carolina in My Mind") represent the golden age of confessional folk-pop songwriting. The quarteto reimagines these catalogues with the harmonic sophistication of Brazilian instrumental music - the melodies remain, but the treatment draws from jazz, bossa nova, and choro. The pairing with Beto Guedes at 8 pm creates a Friday double bill rooted in the acoustic singer-songwriter tradition across two continents: Minas Gerais at 8, London and Carolina at 10:30. From 10:30 pm. Tickets via Eventim.

Fri 10:30 pm · Eventim · Late session João Xenakis Quarteto · Cat Stevens + James Taylor Acoustic singer-songwriter · Brazilian instrumental treatment 3Rio Scenarium + Gema + Beco + Nova Capela - Peak Lapa Samba · Peak · Maximum

The full Lapa triangle at peak Friday. Rio Scenarium packed across three floors - feijoada from noon, night programme from 7 pm, running past 2 am. Cover R$40–60. Book via Sympla or arrive before 8 pm. Carioca da Gema in full flight from ~7:30 pm (show 8:30 pm). Beco do Rato 6 pm–2 am - the free anchor at its most concentrated after 1 am. Nova Capela kitchen late - cabrito assado closing every Lapa Friday. The Gema-to-Scenarium-to-Beco crawl is at its best tonight. 25 °C, clear - the Lapa streets are comfortable.

Scenarium: Fri 7 pm–2 am+ · Cover ~R$40–60 · Sympla Gema: Fri ~7:30 pm · Beco: Fri 6 pm–2 am · No cover Nova Capela: daily · Kitchen late · Metro Cinelândia 04 Suggested Route Peak Friday edition 1 5:00 pm - Blue Note Rio calçadão + piano bar Free entry. Copacabana oceanfront. Pre-show drinks. 25 °C, clear. The building fills for peak Friday. 2 8:00 pm - Beto Guedes "Página 43" or Lapa Two options. Beto Guedes at the Blue Note (Clube da Esquina, Minas Gerais, the founding voice). Or metro to Lapa for the Gema, Scenarium, and Beco at peak Friday energy. 3 10:30 pm - Cat Stevens/James Taylor tribute or Lapa late Stay for the João Xenakis Quarteto acoustic tribute. Or metro to Lapa: Scenarium past 2 am, Beco at its most concentrated. Two parallel closes. 4 Late - Beco to 2 am or boardwalk kiosks Nova Capela kitchen late. Copacabana kiosks under clear skies. Tomorrow: peak Saturday - Pura Alquimia (Secos & Molhados + Ney Matogrosso tribute) at Blue Note. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Friday after 10 pm: João Xenakis Quarteto (Cat Stevens/James Taylor tribute) at Blue Note from 10:30 pm. Scenarium past 2 am. Gema finishing around midnight. Beco to 2 am. Nova Capela late. Kiosks open.Lobão Power Trio at 8 pm + Toni Costa e João Fernando with Emanuelle Araújo & Casuarina at 10:30 pm + Piano Bar Experience. Bip Bip samba. Scenarium + Gema + Beco rising. Tonight the circuit reaches peak.Peak Saturday.at Blue Note Rio (8 pm + 10:30 pm) - a tribute to one of the most revolutionary and transgressive acts in Brazilian music history.with Cícero, Duda Brack, Amanda Cadore, and Sundae Tracks.at 5 pm and 8 pm. Scenarium peak. Full circuit maximum.Cine Jazz #3 - Coltrane Dusseldorf + Jorge Continentino.The Weeknd at Estádio Nilton Santos.Next Copom. 06 Plan B More today ›- No Martins, Bienal de São Paulo, Guilhermina Augusti. R$20/R$10. 11h–18h. Praça Mauá. The city's cultural anchor. ›- Open late, 25 °C, clear sky. The best Friday weather of the month. The kiosks pair with the Blue Note - the Copacabana Friday at its most pleasant. ›- D-Edge Freak Chic from midnight. Borogodó peak Friday to 3 am. Casa all stages. Blue Note SP double session. The São Paulo Nightlife Guide has the full rundown. ›at Blue Note Rio 8 pm + 10:30 pm. Secos & Molhados - the group that in 1973 exploded Brazilian cultural norms with glam, androgyny, and some of the most powerful music the country had ever heard - deserves this tribute.with Cícero, Duda Brack, Amanda Cadore.Cine Jazz #3.The Weeknd.Copom. 07 Getting Around Transport intelFriday is the busiest night on public transport. Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Copacabana and Blue Note. Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa. Last trains around midnight - ride-hailing for late Scenarium or post-Cat Stevens departure.Clear Friday - 25 °C, 5 % rain. A perfect evening. Good for everything outdoor: calçadão, kiosks, the Lapa streets.99 and Uber - Friday surge is the highest alongside Saturday. Book ahead for post-midnight.Rio de Janeiro on a Friday night is at peak energy. Lapa is crowded and well-populated. Copacabana is well-lit. Standard awareness. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Beto Guedes · Cat Stevens Tribute · Calçadão Beto Guedes "Página 43" at 8 pm + Cat Stevens/James Taylor tribute 10:30 pm (Eventim). Calçadão from 5 pm. Kiosks under clear skies. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. Lapa / Centro Scenarium Packed · Gema Full · Beco 2 am · Peak Full Lapa at peak Friday. Scenarium 7 pm–2 am+. Gema full flight. Beco 6 pm–2 am. Nova Capela late. 25 °C, clear - the streets are comfortable. Metro Cinelândia. Looking Ahead Sat · Secos & Molhados · Apr 22 · Coltrane · Apr 26 · Weeknd Tomorrow: Pura Alquimia (Secos & Molhados + Ney Matogrosso tribute) + Rodrigo Barba 25 anos. Apr 22: Cine Jazz #3 Coltrane. Apr 26: The Weeknd. Apr 28–29: Copom. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note Rio · Beto Guedes "Página 43" 8 pm + Cat Stevens/James Taylor tribute João Xenakis Quarteto 10:30 pm · Copacabana · Eventim. Rio Scenarium · Peak Fri · 7 pm–2 am+. Carioca da Gema · Fri full flight. Beco do Rato · Fri 6 pm–2 am. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Friday April 17 2026. Sat: Pura Alquimia Secos & Molhados. Apr 22: Cine Jazz #3. Apr 26: The Weeknd.

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