São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, April 17, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, April 17, 2026
Freak Chic - D-Edge's Friday-night party - runs from midnight to sunrise on the Barra Funda riverfront. Both pistas and the rooftop terrace open. The lineup drops day-of on @dedgeclub. Friday Freak Chic draws the transitional crowd: people coming from the acoustic circuit who want the night to continue past 1 am, and the electronic regulars saving Saturday for NAVE. Busy but not Saturday-packed. Tickets via Ingresse or Blueticket. Ride-hailing recommended after midnight.Fri from midnight · To sunrise · Ingresse Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda Check @dedgeclub · Two pistas · Rooftop 2Cine Joia - Cachorro Grande Rock · Gaúcho · Live
Cachorro Grande at Cine Joia tonight - the gaúcho rock band from Porto Alegre that built a cult following across Brazil with their blend of classic rock, new wave, and indie energy. Formed in the late 1990s, the band has been one of the most important acts in the Brazilian independent rock scene - loud, physical, guitar-driven, with a live energy that has made them a touring institution. The Cine Joia in Liberdade - the converted cinema with strong sound and an intimate standing layout - is the right room for the encounter. For rock fans navigating a Friday dominated by electronic and samba options, Cachorro Grande is the guitar-driven alternative. Tickets via the venue or online channels. Praça Carlos Gomes, 82 – Liberdade. Metro Liberdade.Fri evening · Tickets via venue Cine Joia – Praça Carlos Gomes, 82 – Liberdade Porto Alegre rock · Indie · Guitar-driven · Metro Liberdade 3Ó do Borogodó - Peak Friday to 3 am Samba · Peak · 3 am
Friday at the Ó do Borogodó rivals Saturday for intensity - the strongest samba night of the week. The room fills from the moment doors open at 10 pm, and by 11 the samba roda is at full power. Five hours to 3 am. Cover around R$30. Arrive before 10:30 for a table - after that, standing, dancing, the night at its most unfiltered. Dinner on Mourato Coelho or Aspicuelta before - reserve for Friday. Metro Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow).Fri 10 pm–3 am · ~R$30 cover · Peak samba R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · Metro Faria Lima Dinner Mourato Coelho - reserve for Friday 4Casa de Francisca + Blue Note SP + Bar Brahma + Rabo di Galo Three Stages · Show · Peak
Casa de Francisca at peak Friday - Salão from 10 pm, Porão from 10 pm, Largo free DJs from 7 pm. Check art/novo/programacao. The Friday Casa is busiest alongside Saturday. Blue Note SP double bill at 8 pm and 10:30 pm - check bluenotesp. Friday is the busiest night: room full, Varanda Blue packed. Bar Brahma at peak Friday samba - the art deco room at its loudest. The definitive Centro pairing: Largo at 7, Brahma for dinner at 8, Palacete Teresa by 10. Rabo di Galo from 7 pm at the Rosewood. Metro Consolação for Blue Note and Rabo di Galo, Sé for Casa, República for Brahma.Casa: Salão 10 pm · Porão 10 pm · Largo free 7 pm · Sé Blue Note SP: Fri 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Consolação Bar Brahma: peak Fri · Rabo di Galo: from 7 pm 04 Suggested Route Peak Friday edition 1 7:00 pm - Casa de Francisca Largo + Pinheiros dinner Two options. Largo terrace with free DJs in Sé. Or dinner on Mourato Coelho - reserve for Friday. Both feed into the 10 pm circuit. 2 8:00 pm - Blue Note SP or Bar Brahma or Cachorro Grande Three parallel options. Blue Note first session. Bar Brahma peak samba dinner. Cachorro Grande at Cine Joia (rock). The Friday splits early. 3 10:00 pm - Borogodó or Casa Salão or Blue Note second session Peak Borogodó samba to 3 am. Casa Salão + Porão from 10 pm. Blue Note 10:30 pm. Three circuits running at maximum. 4 Midnight - D-Edge Freak Chic or Borogodó final set Ride-hailing to Barra Funda for Freak Chic to sunrise. Or Borogodó to 3 am. Two parallel cities past midnight. Tomorrow: peak Saturday - D-Edge NAVE. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Friday after 10 pm: D-Edge Freak Chic from midnight to sunrise. Borogodó to 3 am. Casa Salão and Porão through ~1 am. Bar Brahma to 1 am. Blue Note SP second session 10:30 pm. Rabo di Galo stays open. Last night: D-Edge Moving from midnight. Casa full programme. Borogodó 10 pm–3 am. Blue Note SP double bill. Tonight every venue escalates to Friday maximum - plus Cachorro Grande at Cine Joia. Tomorrow, Saturday: D-Edge NAVE from midnight - the Saturday flagship. Peak Borogodó to 3 am. Casa Saturday programme. Blue Note SP double session. Bar Brahma peak. The full circuit at absolute maximum. This month: Apr 28–29: Next Copom. In Rio: Beto Guedes "Página 43" at Blue Note Rio tonight. Tomorrow: Pura Alquimia (Secos & Molhados tribute). Apr 22: Cine Jazz #3 Coltrane. Apr 26: The Weeknd. 06 Plan B More today › Pinheiros dinner - reserve tonight - Friday is the busiest night on Mourato Coelho and Aspicuelta. Reserve if possible. The dinner-to-Borogodó pipeline at maximum capacity. Metro Faria Lima. › MASP + Pinacoteca - Both open today. MASP (10h–18h, R$85/R$42). Pinacoteca (Nocaute, Macunaíma, Salgado). The afternoon culture route before the evening circuit. › In Rio tonight - Beto Guedes "Página 43" at Blue Note Rio 8 pm (Clube da Esquina, 50 anos A Página do Relâmpago Elétrico) + Cat Stevens/James Taylor tribute 10:30 pm. Scenarium packed. Full Lapa. The Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide has the full rundown. › Tomorrow - peak Saturday - D-Edge NAVE from midnight. Peak Borogodó. Casa Saturday programme. Blue Note SP double session. In Rio: Pura Alquimia (Secos & Molhados + Ney Matogrosso tribute) + Rodrigo Barba 25 anos. Apr 28–29: Next Copom. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: Friday is the busiest night on public transport. Sé for Casa de Francisca and Centro. Consolação for Blue Note SP, Paulista, and Rabo di Galo. Faria Lima for Pinheiros and Borogodó. República for Bar Brahma. Liberdade for Cine Joia (Cachorro Grande). Metro until ~midnight - ride-hailing for D-Edge and post-midnight. D-Edge access: Barra Funda. Ride-hailing recommended. Weather: Comfortable Friday - 25 °C, 10 % rain. A mild evening. Light clothing. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber - Friday surge is highest alongside Saturday. Book ahead. Safety: São Paulo on a Friday night is at peak energy. All main venues well-populated. Standard awareness. Ride-hailing post-midnight. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Barra Funda D-Edge Freak Chic · Electronic · Sunrise Freak Chic from midnight to sunrise. The Friday electronic party. Ride-hailing. Check @dedgeclub. Liberdade Cachorro Grande · Cine Joia · Rock Cachorro Grande at Cine Joia - gaúcho rock, loud, electric. For the guitar-driven Friday alternative. Metro Liberdade. Pinheiros Borogodó Peak · Dinner · 3 am Peak Borogodó 10 pm–3 am. Dinner on Mourato Coelho - reserve. The strongest samba night. Metro Faria Lima. Paulista / Sé / Centro Blue Note · Casa · Brahma · Peak Blue Note SP 8+10:30 pm. Casa all stages from 10 pm. Bar Brahma peak samba. Rabo di Galo. The regular circuit at Friday maximum. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: D-Edge Freak Chic · Fri from midnight · Barra Funda. Cachorro Grande · Cine Joia · Liberdade. Ó do Borogodó · Fri 10 pm–3 am · Pinheiros. Casa de Francisca · Salão 10 pm + Porão 10 pm + Largo free 7 pm · Sé. Blue Note SP · Fri 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Paulista. Bar Brahma Centro · Peak Fri. Rabo di Galo · nightly. São Paulo nightlife Friday April 17 2026. Tomorrow: NAVE midnight. Peak Saturday.
Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Thursday, April 16, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Friday, April 17, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Friday, April 17, 2026
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