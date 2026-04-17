Zombie Drug Xylazine In India: Dangers, Effects & Expert Warning

Dr. Rajiv Mehta, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, explains the rise of the 'zombie drug' xylazine in India. Learn how this veterinary sedative is being mixed with fentanyl and heroin, its zombie-like effects seen in viral videos from Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Bihar, severe health risks including skin ulcers, why naloxone fails, and urgent prevention steps. Full expert interview on the growing public health crisis in Indian cities.

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