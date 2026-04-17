Women's Reservation Bill Defeated Rijiju Calls It A 'Lost Chance'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday withdrew the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, after the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, with 230 members voting against it.

'Lost Chance' for Women's Rights: Kiren Rijiju

Speaking in the Lok Sabha after the announcement of the results, Rijiju expressed stern criticism of the opposition leaders who voted against the bill, calling it a "lost chance." He further assured that the government will continue to work for the resolution to provide rights to the women. "Besides the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, we have two other bills, namely....which are intrinsically interrelated with the 131st amendment bill. It cannot be viewed in isolation. The verdict that has come on this historical and important bill, which gives representation and respect to women, and it has not been supported by the opposition. This is very unfortunate. They have lost a chance. The resolution to provide respect and rights to women under PM Modi's leadership will continue, and we will provide it," he said.

Why the Women's Reservation Bill Failed

This comes as the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha. While the Centre expressed strong support for the Bill, the session was marked by strong dissent, as opposition leaders expressed concern that redrawing constituencies would disproportionately benefit specific regions and fail to provide equitable representation to OBC communities.

Bill Fails to Secure 2/3 Majority

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting. In the division that took place on the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.

Lok Sabha on Friday resumed discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. (ANI)

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