Amit Shah Slams Opposition's 'Reprehensible' Act On Women's Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lambasted the opposition, including Congress, DMK and Samajwadi Party, after the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Shah Slams 'Reprehensible' Opposition

In a post on X, Shah described the opposition's behaviour as "beyond imagination."

He said that it is truly "reprehensible" and "beyond imagination" to see Opposition parties celebrating, raising victory after the bill that would grant 33 per cent reservation to women was defeated in the Lower House.

"Today, a very strange scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, TMC, DMK, and Samajwadi Party did not allow the passage of the essential Constitution Amendment Bill for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Rejecting the bill that would grant 33% reservation to women, celebrating it, and raising victory cries over it is truly reprehensible and beyond imagination," Amit Shah said.

Shah said that the mindset of the Congress and its allied parties is neither in the interest of women nor of the country.

"Now, the women of the country will not get the 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which was their right. The Congress and its allies have done this not for the first time, but repeatedly. Their mindset is neither in the interest of women nor of the country," he said.

Shah Warns of 'Wrath of Women'

Sharpening his attacks, the Union Home Minister said that the opposition will not have to face the "wrath of the women", not only in the 2020 Lok Sabha elections, but in every elections at every place.

"I want to tell them that this insult to Nari Shakti will not stop here; it will travel far and wide. The opposition will have to face the 'wrath of women' not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but at every level, in every election, and at every place," Shah said.

He asked how anyone can celebrate victory after deceiving half the country's population, 700 million women, and losing their trust?

"This celebration by the opposition is an insult to every woman who has been waiting for her rights for decades. How many times will Congress and its allies betray women? Many a time, the joy of apparent victory born out of arrogance is, in reality, a hidden great defeat, which some people fail to understand," Amit Shah said.

Nadda Terms Defeat a 'Black Chapter'

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda also targeted the opposition, terming it a "black chapter" in India's democracy.

"Today marks a black chapter in the history of our country's democracy. This is not merely the defeat of a bill, but the shattering of the trust that millions of sisters had nurtured for a better future. On one hand, we dream of empowering women by viewing them as 'Shakti,' while on the other, the opposition's narrow-mindedness has erected a wall in the path of their progress. This is an insult to their dreams and their capabilitiesm," Nadda posted on X.

"The insult to Nari Shakti will cost the opposition dearly! This outrage will not be contained now. From the 2029 Lok Sabha elections to every small and big election, the sisters of the country will teach a harsh lesson to those who trample their dreams. Remember, this anger of Shakti marks the beginning of your political end," Jagat Prakash Nadda added.

Bill Fails to Get Two-Thirds Majority

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it.

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said. (ANI)

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