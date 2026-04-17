TN Polls: A 'Clear Two-Corner Contest' Between DMK, AIADMK-NDA: Annamalai

'A clear two-corner contest in Tamil Nadu': Annamalai

On the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, BJP leader K. Annamalai on Friday said the state is witnessing a "clear two-corner contest" between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, expressing confidence in a shift in public mood.

Speaking to ANI, Annamalai said, "The campaigning ends on the 21st. The voting is on the 23rd of April. So right now it's a very clear two-corner contest between the ruling party DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA alliance. I am very confident, going by whatever travel I've done across Tamil Nadu and by the public mood that people of Tamil Nadu want a decisive change."

He further alleged dissatisfaction with the current government, saying, "People are fed up with the governance model of DMK, especially on the law and order front. So people are waiting for April 23rd to cast their vote for an alternate." Expressing confidence in the alliance, he added, "I firmly believe that the alternative is going to be AIADMK-led NDA."

Annamalai hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Responding to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claim that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "hide behind the people", BJP leader K. Annamalai rejected the remarks as "baseless" and "childish". "When the people of Bharat gave a decisive mandate to the Prime Minister, it became his duty to bring in laws for the nation's welfare. Rahul Gandhi sits in opposition because he lacks that mandate, so his claim that the BJP and the Prime Minister hide behind people is baseless. The Prime Minister is fulfilling his responsibility. Rahul Gandhi's remarks are childish. Congress has long questioned the armed forces, demanding proof after operations and doubting their actions. This mindset has kept Congress out of power for years, and it will continue to do so..," he said.

On TVK chief Vijay's impact

On Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, K. Annamalai said TVK chief popularity will not impact the electoral prospects of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance. Annamalai said, "He is creating a lot of news. He is creating a lot of crowds. They are coming. Youngsters are coming and watching him. But governance is altogether different." He acknowledged Vijay's potential vote share, adding, "He might end up with a good vote share. Nobody is denying that. But that vote share is not going to affect our winning prospect. That we are very clear on the ground. So this contest is a two-corner fight between the DMK-led ruling alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA."

Tamil Nadu nears polling in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)