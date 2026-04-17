'Stop Judging Us': Neha Dhupia Backs Patralekhaa On Body-Shaming

Neha Dhupia has come out in support of actor Patralekhaa after the latter was body-shamed on social media following her recent public appearance. Earlier, Patraklekhaa had responded to trolls, stating that her body is naturally changing after bringing a new life into the world. She also shared that she recently became a mother and is balancing work on two films at the same time. To back her strongly, Neha spoke against the constant "scrutiny" women face over their looks, especially new mothers. She said people should stop judging women's bodies and instead work on changing their own thinking.

Neha Dhupia Backs Patralekhaa

Re-sharing Patralekhaa's post on Instagram, Neha wrote, "Commenting on someone's body has to stop. Especially a new mom who's grown a whole human being inside her and is nurturing life with everything she has. Before judging us fix your thinking. Sending love Patra" Take a look

Patralekhaa Addresses 'Unnatural' Weight Gain Comments

Earlier in the day, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram Story to address alleged comments from the paparazzi pages about her physical appearance following childbirth. She explained that her weight gain is a natural reaction to pregnancy, especially while managing work commitments like producing films. Titled Pap Pages, the actress wrote, "What's happened to me!? I have just given birth!Yes, I have gained weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain; I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. The couple first worked together in the 2014 film CityLights, which marked Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last year. (ANI)

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