Virat Kohli To Contribute As Impact Sub Once Again In IPL 2026? Josh Hazlewood Comes Up With Update Ahead Of RCB Vs DC

MENAFN - Live Mint) For the first time in 19 seasons of Indian Premier League (IPL) Virat Kohli served as an impact substitute when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer came in the second innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), only to bat. The development came in after Kohli sustained an ankle injury during RCB's win over Mumbai Indians and didn't field.

Against LSG, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 49 as RCB chased down the target of 147 with ease and even stated that he has been unwell for the past few days.“I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now,” Kohli revealed when interviewed after RCB's win over LSG at home.

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While Kohli has been batting fluently at the nets, the former Indian captain seems to have been facing problems when pressed hard on the field. With the clash against Delhi Capitals just a few hours away at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the biggest question is will Kohli field on Saturday?

Kohli's RCB teammate and Josh Hazlewood confirmed Kohli's availability as a batter against Delhi Capitals but chose to keep mum on his contribution on the field.“He'll definitely play, it's just about how much he can contribute in the field,” Hazlewood told reports in the pre-match presser on Friday.

"He brings great energy and is one of our best fielders, so we'd love to have him fully out there. Knowing him, he's not one to sit back, he always wants to be involved and make an impact," added the Australian.

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RCB will don their iconic green jerseys as part of their 'Green Initiative' when they take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Made from recycled materials, the jerseys continue to serve as a symbol of the franchise's sustained commitment to sustainability. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world, as per a release from RCB.

With the initiative launched in 2011, RCB continues to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as it works towards becoming carbon positive. RCB come into the contest on the back of strong performances with eight points from five games.

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Catch the live updates fromIPL 2026 with the completeIPL 2026 Schedule and theIPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts inIPL 2026 Orange Cap andIPL 2026 Purple Cap.