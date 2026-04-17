Congressional Dems Probe Envoy Jared Kushner's Arab Money Ties
In a letter addressed to Kushner, the Maryland Democrat charges that by pushing for investments in his international investment firm, A Fin Management LLC (Affinity), while also serving as“Special Envoy for Peace” for the Trump administration, he has created“a glaring and incurable conflict of interest” in the eyes of the American people.
While Raskin points out that Kushner repeatedly vowed to stay out of government during Trump's second term and, going further, said he would not raise funds for Affinity during that time, both promises were“quickly” broken.
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