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Congressional Dems Probe Envoy Jared Kushner's Arab Money Ties

Congressional Dems Probe Envoy Jared Kushner's Arab Money Ties


2026-04-17 03:18:40
(MENAFN- Asia Times) The ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday morning announced a“sweeping” probe into alleged self-enrichment by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump who has served as a high-profile White House envoy in the Middle East while also, according to Congressman Jamie Raskin,“soliciting billions of dollars from Gulf monarchies for [his] private business ventures.”

In a letter addressed to Kushner, the Maryland Democrat charges that by pushing for investments in his international investment firm, A Fin Management LLC (Affinity), while also serving as“Special Envoy for Peace” for the Trump administration, he has created“a glaring and incurable conflict of interest” in the eyes of the American people.

While Raskin points out that Kushner repeatedly vowed to stay out of government during Trump's second term and, going further, said he would not raise funds for Affinity during that time, both promises were“quickly” broken.

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Asia Times

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