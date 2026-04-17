OAS JA Worldwide Renew Cooperation To Promote Youth Inclusion And Entrepreneurship In The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) and JA Worldwide, through its regional center JA Americas, signed a renewed cooperation framework agreement to strengthen collaboration in support of youth development, entrepreneurship, and social inclusion across the hemisphere.

The document, signed today at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC by OAS secretary General Albert R. Ramdin and the president of JA Americas, Noël Zemborain, reestablishes mechanisms for joint action aimed at promoting economic, social, and educational opportunities, particularly for populations in vulnerable situations. It builds on previous cooperation between the parties and reinforces their shared commitment to empowering young people with skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

President Noël Zemborain said:

“This agreement reflects a shared vision that empowering youth is essential to building more inclusive, prosperous, and resilient societies. Together, we are not only recognising skills, we are opening doors and creating pathways for the next generation of leaders.” She also noted that“The endorsement of the Organization of American States and the inclusion of its seal on this certificate carry profound significance. It provides visibility to the achievements of young people, strengthens the credibility of the entrepreneurial pathway, and reinforces the legitimacy of these competencies in the eyes of governments, educational institutions, and employers across the region.”

For his part, OAS secretary-general Albert R. Ramdin, said:

“Youth is important, not only in terms of transforming lives and expanding opportunities and jobs. For me, youth is also important in other ways, but also for their broader role in society. I am fully committed to this vision. For the OAS, there should be no doubt that youth is one of our priority areas. I thank you and your team at Junior Achievement Americas for re-engaging and renewing this agreement. I am confident that, through the efforts of both teams, we will work diligently to implement it.”

As part of this renewed partnership, which was first signed in 2019, the parties also approved an amendment to their existing supplementary agreement related to the Entrepreneurial Skills Pass (ESP), a certification program designed to equip students with practical entrepreneurial competencies. The updated framework outlines a regional implementation cycle running from January to December each year, along with coordinated outreach and reporting activities.

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