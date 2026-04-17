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Amerigo, Pacific Booker, BMO At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.67. Monday, Amerigo announced operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Q1-2026 copper production was 14.3 million pounds; maintenance shutdown complete.
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.49. Tuesday, American Eagle Gold Corp.? commenced an offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pacific Booker in exchange for 1.41 common shares of American Eagle for each Pacific Booker share.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $209.00. This week, Bank of Montreal today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 17 were elected.
Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 34.5 cents. Cascadia is among the speakers at the upcoming Mining Investment Event – June 2-4.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $149.99. CIBC Global Asset Management today announced it will reopen the Renaissance U.S. Equity Fund to investors on or about April 30, 2026.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40 cents. First Atlantic announced the initial closing of an arm's length option agreement dated February 18, with Core Critical Metals Corp., pursuant to which CCMC may earn up to an eighty percent (80%) interest in the Lucky Mike Copper-Silver-Tungsten property.
Fokus Mining Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 26 cents. Fokus announced that, at the special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on April 13, its shareholders approved the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act whereby Gold Candle Ltd. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Fokus for $0.26 in cash per share.
Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.05. Early this, month, Fireweed announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $61,463,305.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $74.42. Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products and Solutions, Prerna Mathews, Vice President, Innovation and Product Development, from Mackenzie Investments, and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Mackenzie's ETF business.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 98 cents. Thursday, Kingfisher reported the delineation of a new porphyry drill target at the Turquoise target area. Interpretation of recently updated geophysical inversion datasets highlight a compelling subsurface target within the Company's 933 km2 HWY 37 Project, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.70. Legacy announced that on April 15, it completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $10.0 million. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued 33,333,333 common shares at a price of $0.30 per Common Share.
Montage Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.27. This week, Montage Gold announced that, following a competitive tender and due diligence process, Montage has secured five greenfield exploration permits covering an area of approximately 2,103km2 in a highly prospective region of Mauritania.
MDA Space Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $48.93. MDA will release its first-quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.12. This week, Medexus provided an operational business update on the ongoing commercialization of GRAFAPEXTM (treosulfan) for Injection in the United States and on certain recent capital allocation and capital structure developments and announced company management's participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.49. Tuesday, American Eagle Gold Corp.? commenced an offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pacific Booker in exchange for 1.41 common shares of American Eagle for each Pacific Booker share.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $209.00. This week, Bank of Montreal today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 17 were elected.
Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 34.5 cents. Cascadia is among the speakers at the upcoming Mining Investment Event – June 2-4.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $149.99. CIBC Global Asset Management today announced it will reopen the Renaissance U.S. Equity Fund to investors on or about April 30, 2026.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40 cents. First Atlantic announced the initial closing of an arm's length option agreement dated February 18, with Core Critical Metals Corp., pursuant to which CCMC may earn up to an eighty percent (80%) interest in the Lucky Mike Copper-Silver-Tungsten property.
Fokus Mining Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 26 cents. Fokus announced that, at the special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on April 13, its shareholders approved the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act whereby Gold Candle Ltd. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Fokus for $0.26 in cash per share.
Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.05. Early this, month, Fireweed announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $61,463,305.
IGM Financial Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $74.42. Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products and Solutions, Prerna Mathews, Vice President, Innovation and Product Development, from Mackenzie Investments, and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Mackenzie's ETF business.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 98 cents. Thursday, Kingfisher reported the delineation of a new porphyry drill target at the Turquoise target area. Interpretation of recently updated geophysical inversion datasets highlight a compelling subsurface target within the Company's 933 km2 HWY 37 Project, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.70. Legacy announced that on April 15, it completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $10.0 million. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued 33,333,333 common shares at a price of $0.30 per Common Share.
Montage Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.27. This week, Montage Gold announced that, following a competitive tender and due diligence process, Montage has secured five greenfield exploration permits covering an area of approximately 2,103km2 in a highly prospective region of Mauritania.
MDA Space Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $48.93. MDA will release its first-quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.12. This week, Medexus provided an operational business update on the ongoing commercialization of GRAFAPEXTM (treosulfan) for Injection in the United States and on certain recent capital allocation and capital structure developments and announced company management's participation in two upcoming investor conferences.
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