MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Allied Strategic Resource Announces Name Change

April 17, 2026 12:54 PM EDT | Source: Allied Strategic Resource Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Allied Strategic Resource Corp. (CSE: ASR) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to change its name to "Americas Uranium Corp." from "Allied Strategic Resource Corp." and begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") under the new name at the market open on April 22, 2026. Concurrently with the name change, the Company will also change its stock symbol to "NUCA" on the CSE. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA03066Y1007 and 03066Y100, respectively.

Nicholas Luksha, CEO of the Company quotes,“The name change to Americas Uranium Corp. reflects our clear vision to build a focused uranium company at a time of increasing global demand for nuclear energy. It underscores our commitment to identifying and advancing high-quality uranium opportunities, not only in established jurisdictions such as the Athabasca basin, but across North and South America as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

About Allied Strategic Resource Corp.

Allied is a mineral exploration and development issuer. Its material property is a uranium project comprised of three (3) mineral claims totaling approximately 7,430.70 hectares located in in north-central Saskatchewan at the southern edge of the Athabasca Basin. It plans to continue to advance the Ford Lake Property and seek other mining assets including the Roughrider South and Cigar East properties located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Nicholas Luksha"

Nicholas Luksha

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Allied Strategic Resource Corp.

Attention: Nicholas Luksha, CEO and Director

Phone: (604) 838-0184

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Allied Strategic Resource Corp.