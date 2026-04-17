MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NovaRed Mining Inc. Integrates Artificial Intelligence into Mineral Exploration Strategy with Provisional Patent Filing

April 17, 2026 1:15 PM EDT | Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in connection with the Company's expanding artificial intelligence strategy for mineral exploration.

The provisional patent application was filed under 35 U.S.C. § 111(b) and is titled "Artificial Intelligence-Driven Mineral Exploration Platform with Multi-Source Geological Data Integration, Probabilistic Scoring Engine, and Blockchain-Based Document Verification System." The application was filed under docket number NRED-2026-001.

In connection with the filing, NovaRed's CEO, Brian Goss stated, "The filing marks a significant step in NovaRed's efforts to develop proprietary technology aimed at enhancing the speed, precision, and transparency of mineral exploration analysis." The platform is designed to integrate multiple geological data sources, apply probabilistic scoring models to support target evaluation, and incorporate blockchain-based document verification to strengthen data integrity and traceability.

NovaRed has been actively developing artificial intelligence capabilities through PRAI Inc.'s accomplished AI team that includes experts in the field, winners of major accelerator programs, and professionals with experience connected to top global technology ecosystems, including NVIDIA, Google, and Microsoft initiatives. PRAI Inc. works closely with leading universities and includes team members associated with programs such as Techstars, the JPMorgan Chase accelerator, and the Stanford accelerator. NovaRed entered into a marketing services agreement with PRAI Inc. in October 2025.

The Company believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, advanced data integration, and verification technologies has the potential to improve how exploration opportunities are identified and assessed in an increasingly data-intensive mining environment. NovaRed is committed to build AI tools specifically tailored to the practical needs of mineral exploration and project evaluation.

The Company will provide further updates as its artificial intelligence initiatives continue to advance.

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 11,504 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

Readers are also cautioned that the Company's AI platform's outputs will be dependent on the availability, quality, and consistency of underlying data sources, as well as the assumptions and parameters applied in the algorithm, and may not accurately reflect actual mineral potential.

ON BEHALF OF NOVARED MINING INC.

Brian Goss

Chief Executive Officer

T: 775-340-2395

E: ...

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the success of the Company's provisional patent application, the planned use of AI technology on the Wilmac Project and its potential success, and the development of additional mineral exploration-related technologies. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed exploration, receipt of all necessary permits and authorizations, the availability of qualified personnel and geophysical contractors, favourable weather and field conditions, access to the Project area, the accuracy of current geological interpretations, and the reliability of the historical data acquired.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the continued availability of capital and financing; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the possibility that the historical data may not be reliable or may not support the identification of drill targets; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







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Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.