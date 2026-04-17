Professor of Law, Politics and Society, Drake University

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William Garriott is Professor and Chair of the Law, Politics, and Society Program at Drake University. He holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology from Princeton University and an M.T.S. from Harvard Divinity School. His research and teaching focus on the relationship between law, crime, and criminal justice, with specific interest in drugs, addiction, and policing. He is the author of Policing Methamphetamine: Narcopolitics in Rural America as well as the edited collections Addiction Trajectories, Policing and Contemporary Governance, and The Anthropology of Police. His work has appeared in journals such as Anthropological Theory and Law and Social Inquiry, where he also serves on the editorial board. He is former coeditor-in-chief of PoLAR: Political and Legal Anthropology Review. He currently serves as coeditor of the book series, Police/Worlds: Studies in Security, Crime, and Governance with Cornell University Press. He is currently completing a book on marijuana legalization.

Professor Garriott teaches courses in the core LPS curriculum, including Introduction to Law, Politics, and Society; Critical Concepts in Law, Politics, and Society; and Senior Seminar. His elective courses include Law and Order, Crime and Film, and Drugs, Law, and Society.

–present Associate Professor of Anthropology, Drake University

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