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Danielle Reid

Danielle Reid


2026-04-17 03:15:18
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postgraduate Researcher, Women, Ageing, and Machine Learning on Screen, University of Leeds
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I am a Postgraduate Researcher on the Leverhulme Trust funded project Women, Ageing, and Machine Learning on Screen, led by the University of Leeds in collaboration with co-investigators at the Universities of Glasgow and Warwick.

Before joining the School of Media and Communication I completed both my undergraduate and masters degrees in History, where i specialised in 20th Century media portrayals of Women. I am now part of an interdisciplinary project that brings together media archives and artificial intelligence to explore the representations and realities of women in UK film and television on and off screen, focusing on equality, diversity, and inclusion.

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  • –present Postgraduate Researcher, Women, Ageing, and Machine Learning on Screen, University of Leeds

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The Conversation

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