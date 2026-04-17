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Kremlin Warns Georgia That Joining EU Could Seriously Damage Its Ability To Stay On Russia's Good Side

Kremlin Warns Georgia That Joining EU Could Seriously Damage Its Ability To Stay On Russia's Good Side


2026-04-17 03:14:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgia could be added to Russia's list of "unfriendly countries" if it proceeds with joining the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, AzerNEWS reports.

Zakharova stated that EU accession, given what she described as "destructive demands from Brussels," could negatively impact Georgia's tourism sector and disrupt ties between families living in Georgia and Russia, including the ability to travel between the two countries.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations since the Russo-Georgian War, Tbilisi has maintained a relatively cautious approach toward Moscow.

However, Georgia has consistently emphasized that normalization of ties is contingent on Russia reversing its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent entities.

Georgia was granted EU candidate status in 2023 but suspended its accession efforts in 2024. EU officials have since indicated that the country's membership prospects remain limited under current political conditions.

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AzerNews

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