Ford To Recall Vehicles In U.S

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 1.39 million vehicles in the United States, according to a filing published on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The recall affects certain Ford F-150 vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2017. According to the report, a loss of signal between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module may cause the vehicle to unexpectedly downshift into second gear. Such a sudden gear shift can lead to a loss of control and significantly increase the risk of an accident.

Ford said the issue will be fixed free of charge at authorized dealerships through a software update to the powertrain control module. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified and advised to schedule a service appointment.

Interestingly, the F-150 has been one of the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, and a recall of this scale highlights how even the most popular models can face technical issues. It also reflects a broader industry trend: modern vehicles rely heavily on software, meaning that many problems can now be resolved with updates rather than physical repairs - a shift that is reshaping how automakers handle safety and maintenance.