Ford To Recall Vehicles In U.S
Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 1.39 million vehicles in the United States, according to a filing published on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
The recall affects certain Ford F-150 vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2017. According to the report, a loss of signal between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module may cause the vehicle to unexpectedly downshift into second gear. Such a sudden gear shift can lead to a loss of control and significantly increase the risk of an accident.
Ford said the issue will be fixed free of charge at authorized dealerships through a software update to the powertrain control module. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified and advised to schedule a service appointment.
Interestingly, the F-150 has been one of the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, and a recall of this scale highlights how even the most popular models can face technical issues. It also reflects a broader industry trend: modern vehicles rely heavily on software, meaning that many problems can now be resolved with updates rather than physical repairs - a shift that is reshaping how automakers handle safety and maintenance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment