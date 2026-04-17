Pentagon Faces Growing Dependence On Spacex

The Pentagon has become critically dependent on SpaceX's Starlink satellite network, exposing potential vulnerabilities that were highlighted during recent military tests and operational incidents, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, in August 2025 a global outage affecting Starlink disrupted services for millions of users worldwide. During the same period, around two dozen unmanned surface vessels operated by the U.S. Navy reportedly lost connectivity off the coast of California and began drifting without active control. As a result, certain military operations were temporarily suspended for nearly an hour.

The incident reportedly underscored the limitations of relying on a single large-scale satellite communication system, particularly when multiple autonomous platforms depend on continuous, low-latency connectivity. Despite this, Starlink remains highly valued by the U.S. military due to its broad coverage, rapid deployment capability, and comparatively low operational cost.

At the same time, growing dependence on SpaceX has raised concerns within defense and policy circles. Analysts warn that reliance on a privately controlled infrastructure introduces strategic risks, especially in scenarios involving technical failures, cyberattacks, or geopolitical tensions affecting commercial providers.

The situation highlights a broader shift in modern warfare: military forces are increasingly dependent on commercial space and technology companies rather than traditional government-owned systems. This blurring of lines between civilian tech giants and defense infrastructure is reshaping not only communications strategy, but also the balance of control over critical battlefield networks.