Germany Offers Subsidies For Electric Vehicle Purchases

The German Bundestag has approved a new subsidy program aimed at encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles, marking another step in the country's transition toward cleaner transportation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the decision, the support scheme will come into force in January 2026 and will apply to vehicles registered from the beginning of that year. Authorities also plan to launch a dedicated online platform where citizens can easily apply for the subsidies.

Under the new rules, financial support will be available for fully electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and cars with extended driving range. The subsidy will range from €1,500 to €6,000, depending on the type of vehicle and the applicant's income level. The base payment for fully electric cars is set at €3,000, with higher amounts allocated to low-income households.

At the same time, the program introduces an income cap: households earning more than €80,000 per year will not be eligible for the subsidy. This measure is designed to better target support toward middle- and lower-income families.

Interestingly, Germany's approach reflects a broader shift in European policy. Instead of universal incentives, governments are increasingly tailoring subsidies based on income and social factors, aiming to make the transition to electric mobility more equitable. Analysts note that such targeted programs could accelerate adoption among groups that were previously unable to afford electric vehicles, while also helping countries meet their climate goals more efficiently.