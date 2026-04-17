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Zelensky: Conflict In Iran Poses Risks To Ukraine's Weapons Supply

Zelensky: Conflict In Iran Poses Risks To Ukraine's Weapons Supply


2026-04-17 03:14:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this during his video address, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channel.

“Because of the war in Iran, there are risks to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. I thank all our partners who are ready to help and to find ways to address this: Germany, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, and now Sweden – also visiting Ukraine. The visits this week were specifically about this: ensuring that in the spring and summer we can maintain Ukraine's resilience and strength, and that Russia has no temptation to think that rising oil prices and global instability can somehow benefit it in this war,” he said.

Zelensky noted that there is practically daily communication with partners at the political and military levels regarding air defense.

“We are seeking anti-ballistic capabilities. Most importantly, we are moving toward conditions in which we will be able to produce air defense in Ukraine and together with our partners – all the necessary formats, systems, missiles, and so on. This is a serious strategic task for Ukraine – a real task that will guarantee protection for decades,” he noted.

The President added that among the security guarantees Ukraine is considering are weapons packages, the ability to produce necessary weapons, and therefore licenses for this, as well as an industrial base.

Read also: US warns Europe about delays in weapons deliveries due to war with Iran - Reuters

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is optimistic about the willingness of Alliance allies to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative, as well as the readiness of the United States to provide such weapons.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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