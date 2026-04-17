Zelensky To Take Part In Leaders' Meeting On Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this during his video address, Ukrinform reports, citing his Facebook page.

“Today, I will also take part in a meeting on the Strait of Hormuz – many leaders are gathering for coordination to ensure security in the Strait. The world now clearly knows where this strait is and why it is so important. And what is being said about it today is very similar to what we were saying about the Black Sea in 2022 and 2023, when the Russians tried to block our access to the Black Sea. Ukraine solved that challenge,” he said.

Zelensky noted that the world today sees that maritime security is a global value, not just someone's individual problem.

“Security must be protected together – and we hope that our partners' conclusions from all current challenges will be strong,” he said.

According to Bloomberg, the leaders' meeting in Paris, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will also be attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Several leaders will join via video link to discuss what contribution each country can make.

In Europe, opinions differ on what form a security mission in the Strait of Hormuz should take. According to the report, the main disagreement is between Germany and France over whether the United States should participate in the mission. The German Chancellor wants the US to be involved while France insists only“non-belligerent” countries would join.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the leaders of France and the United Kingdom will co-chair an international virtual summit on April 17 focused on restoring maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Around 40 countries are expected to take part.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine