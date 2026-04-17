Svyrydenko Discusses Ukraine's Key Defense Needs With U.S. Congress Members

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Svyrydenko shared details of the meetings on Telegram.

"Bipartisan support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress remains very important for our country. In meetings with both the Senate Ukraine Caucus and the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, I expressed my gratitude for their consistent support and unwavering position," she said.

The discussions emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening support for Ukraine, particularly in the areas of security, financial assistance, and sanctions pressure on Russia.

"We outlined Ukraine's key defense needs, with our top priority now being protection against Russian ballistic missiles. Our ability to get through the next winter, protect our people, and safeguard our energy system depends upon it," Svyrydenko said.

She added that Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace, and increasing pressure on Russia is one of the main tools to achieve it.

"Sanctions are already reducing the capacity of Russia's war machine – and that pressure must only intensify. It is critically important to restrict the supply of components used in weapons production and to continue reducing Russia's revenues from oil and gas exports – this is what gradually weakens its ability to wage war," she said.

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At the same time, Svyrydenko noted that Ukraine offers partners advanced defense solutions and unique battlefield experience.

"These are technologies built for modern warfare, tested in real combat conditions, and continuously improved. These are exactly the types of Ukrainian solutions required for global security needs today," she said.

Svyrydenko thanked every Congressman and Congresswoman supporting Ukraine and contributing to achieving a just and lasting peace.

"Ukrainian flags displayed across American states are a moving and deeply meaningful symbol of support for us," she added.

Svyrydenko also expressed gratitude to "every American volunteer who stands shoulder to shoulder with our service members in defense of the highest value – freedom."