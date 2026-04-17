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Nowshera: Four Cops, Including SHO, Suspended After Ex-Nazim Torture Case Proven

Nowshera: Four Cops, Including SHO, Suspended After Ex-Nazim Torture Case Proven


2026-04-17 03:14:15
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Nowshera, action has been taken after allegations of police torture against a former nazim of Pabbi Village Council Dagi and a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader were proven.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Mardan Range, acting on the report of the SP Inquiry, has suspended the SHO of Pabbi Police Station, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashfaq, along with his three gunmen, and directed them to report to the police lines.

Also Read: KP CM calls for lawyers' role, sets deadline for 'transparent trial'

Additionally, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ayaz Khweshgi has been appointed as the new SHO of Pabbi Police Station.

Four days earlier, SHO Muhammad Ashfaq, along with his gunmen, allegedly assaulted former village nazim and PTI leader Dawood Khan after a verbal altercation over improper parking during a patrol in Dagi. He was also detained in the police lock-up.

Following the incident, local residents staged strong protests, blocking the GT Road and surrounding the police station.

Later, the protest ended after assurances of an inquiry and justice by the DIG Mardan, and the injured nazim was shifted from the police station to a hospital.

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Tribal News Network

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