Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Highlights Strategic Importance Of TRIPP For Regional Connectivity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a strategically important corridor for connectivity, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is working with Armenia and the United States on a new regional connectivity format.

“In cooperation with Armenia and the United States, we are working on a trilateral connectivity initiative, the TRIPP project, which will become another strategically important corridor linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that the project is viewed within a broader geographical framework.

“In this context, we also see it as part of a broader 'Four Seas' concept-connecting the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Adriatic,” he said.

He emphasized that the initiative is inclusive in nature.

“This is an inclusive framework. We see Armenia as a transit country and a key participant in this connectivity network,” Hajiyev noted.

He also provided an update on progress.

“Progress is already being made. One segment on Azerbaijan's side is close to completion, and by the end of 2026 we expect to finalize work on the Nakhchivan segment,” he said.

Hajiyev added that cooperation continues with international partners.

“We are working closely with our European partners, the United States, and Armenia on other parts of the corridor, including through bilateral cooperation,” he said.

According to him, the project will strengthen the region's role.

“Overall, these efforts will further enhance the strategic role of the South Caucasus as a key hub in regional and global connectivity,” Hajiyev added.