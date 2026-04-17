Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Calls For Avoiding New Dividing Lines In South Caucasus
According to him, the South Caucasus continues to play an important role in global supply chains and energy security.
“The South Caucasus has long played an important role in global supply chains and energy security, and we will continue to contribute in this regard,” he said.
Hajiyev noted that the perception of the region has significantly changed in recent years.
“Just a few years ago, the region was divided by lines of confrontation and active conflict. Today, however, there is real peace on the ground-and this is something we should recognize and value,” he said.
He emphasized that the region is now in the process of shaping a new reality.
“Today, we are in the process of defining peace in the Caucasus-and learning how to live in peace,” Hajiyev noted.
According to him, this process requires time and effort.
“This may sound simple, but in our region it is not. For many years, we did not truly experience peace. Today, we are beginning to understand it, to shape it, and to live it,” he said.
Hajiyev stressed that peace requires active efforts.
“Peace is not merely the absence of war. It is something broader and more comprehensive. It must be built, nurtured, and sustained,” he added.
He noted that despite a difficult past, the region is moving forward.
“We cannot ignore the difficult past, but we are moving beyond it and looking toward the future with a new perspective,” Hajiyev said.
According to him, Azerbaijan's foreign policy is also evolving in this context.
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