Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Briefs Belgian Counterpart On Country's Normalization Process With Armenia (PHOTO)
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for developing interparliamentary relations between the two countries.
The meeting noted that parliaments are institutions that contribute to dialogue and mutual understanding. In this regard, mutual contacts play a special role in discussing issues of common interest, with particular emphasis placed on the role of the IPU, which was described as a platform dedicated to dialogue and collective efforts.
Gafarova highlighted that there are good opportunities to further develop relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium across various areas, including parliamentary cooperation.
She also briefed her counterpart on ongoing regional developments and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, noting that one-sided and biased approaches hinder progress in the normalization process.
Gafarova emphasized that her meeting with the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament was also aimed at strengthening mutual trust, stressing that parliamentary diplomacy should serve such objectives.
The sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment