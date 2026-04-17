Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Briefs Belgian Counterpart On Country's Normalization Process With Armenia (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has met with President of the Senate of the Federal Assembly of the Kingdom of Belgium, Vincent Blondel, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the parliamentary press service told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for developing interparliamentary relations between the two countries.

The meeting noted that parliaments are institutions that contribute to dialogue and mutual understanding. In this regard, mutual contacts play a special role in discussing issues of common interest, with particular emphasis placed on the role of the IPU, which was described as a platform dedicated to dialogue and collective efforts.

Gafarova highlighted that there are good opportunities to further develop relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium across various areas, including parliamentary cooperation.

She also briefed her counterpart on ongoing regional developments and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, noting that one-sided and biased approaches hinder progress in the normalization process.

Gafarova emphasized that her meeting with the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament was also aimed at strengthening mutual trust, stressing that parliamentary diplomacy should serve such objectives.

The sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.