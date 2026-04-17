Armenia Moves To Practical Implementation Of Regional Connectivity Projects With U.S. - Deputy FM
He stated that work on implementing previously agreed decisions is now entering a practical phase.
“We are currently continuing the implementation phase and preparing to begin practical work on the ground with our American colleagues,” he said.
Kostanyan added that the parties have already agreed on a framework model for project implementation following the trilateral agreement adopted on January 13.
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