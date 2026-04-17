Armenian MFA Describes Relations With Azerbaijan As Already In State Of Peace
“Armenia and Azerbaijan are already in a state of peace. Armenia remains committed to this process. With regard to trade between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as you may know, we have already begun initial exchanges. Armenia has imported petroleum products from Azerbaijan. In addition, both sides have exchanged lists of goods that could potentially be included in future bilateral trade,” he said.
He noted that the normalization process is ongoing.
“Regarding the peace agreement, as you know, the text has been initialed, and together with our Azerbaijani colleagues, we will continue working toward its formal signing and subsequent ratification,” Kostanyan added.
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