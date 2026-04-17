UK PM Tells Social Media Bosses To Step Up Child Online Safety

MENAFN - Gulf Times) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Thursday hinted at possible measures limiting children's access to social media, as he met senior tech figures and warned: "Things can't go on like this."

"They must change because right now social media is putting our children at risk," Starmer told the group who included Wifredo Fernandez of X, Alistair Law of TikTok, Markus Reinisch of Meta, and Ronan Harris of Snap.

"In a world in which children are protected, even if that means access is restricted, that is preferable to a world where harm is the price of participation," he added.

Starmer summoned the social media bosses to the Downing Street meeting, also attended by Technology Minister Liz Kendall, amid growing calls for a ban on under-16s using the platforms.

He told the industry leaders he looked forward to working with them on new safeguarding measures, but insisted there had to be change.

"I do think this can be done. I think the question is not whether it is done, the question is how it is done," he said.

The government is considering restrictions on popular social media apps with ministers under pressure to introduce an Australia-style ban.

Australia in December became the first nation to prohibit people under the age of 16 from using immensely popular and profitable social media platforms.

Greece has since said it will ban social media for under 15s and the European Union has said an expert group will start work this week on recommendations for action across the EU.

Starmer has not ruled out a ban, but previously said he was waiting for the outcome of a public consultation, due to close on May 26.

He said last month he was "very keen" to tackle addictive features following a landmark US ruling that found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman.

Starmer's official spokesperson said the premier had been "clear" with the bosses that he wanted "to know what they're going to be doing, and it has to be done swiftly".

"He's asked them to provide assurances on action that they're taking, and it's been clear that companies must be able to show real world changes that make their platforms safer for children."

The two chambers of Britain's parliament are currently in a stand-off over whether the government should follow Australia.

The unelected upper House of Lords voted in favour of prohibiting social media for under-16s for a second time last month, piling pressure on the government to follow suit.

But the House of Commons, where Starmer's Labour party enjoys a huge majority, has twice rejected the proposal.

Keir Starmer social media children