Top CNC Machining Suppliers In China For Custom Parts (2026 Guide)

(MENAFN- GetNews) Introduction
China has become the global hub for CNC machining, offering a powerful combination of cost efficiency, advanced equipment, and scalable production.
Today, companies worldwide rely on Chinese CNC suppliers for:
Rapid prototyping
Low-volume production
High-precision custom parts
In fact, most CNC machining capacity is concentrated in key regions like Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang, forming a highly integrated manufacturing ecosystem.
However, not all suppliers are equal.
This guide highlights the top CNC machining suppliers in China for 2026, helping engineers and procurement teams choose the right partner based on real-world capability, not just price.
Top 10 CNC Machining Suppliers in China (2026)1. Kachi Precision Manufacturing (Dongguan)
Company Overview
Kachi Precision Manufacturing is a China-based CNC machining supplier with its own factory in Dongguan, serving global clients across automation, robotics, and industrial sectors.
Main Services
CNC machining (milling & turning)
Sheet metal fabrication
Surface finishing
Advantages
Strong DFM engineering support
Flexible from prototype to mass production
Fast quotation (2–24h)
High repeat customer rate
Disadvantages
Not a low-end price supplier
Requires clear technical drawings
2. RapidDirect
Company Overview
RapidDirect is a leading on-demand manufacturing platform offering CNC machining and rapid prototyping services.
Main Products
CNC machined parts
Plastic injection parts
Rapid prototypes
Advantages
Fast online quoting
Wide service range
Strong global logistics
Disadvantages
Less personalized engineering support
Platform-based communication
3. WayKen
Company Overview
WayKen specializes in rapid prototyping and low-volume manufacturing for R&D teams.
Main Products
CNC prototype parts
Low-volume production
Advantages
Fast turnaround
Strong engineering support
Disadvantages
Not ideal for mass production
Higher cost for large batches
4. 3ERP
Company Overview
3ERP offers full-service manufacturing including CNC machining and injection molding.
Main Products
CNC parts
Plastic components
Assembly
Advantages
Strong process control
Integrated manufacturing
Disadvantages
Higher pricing
Longer lead time for complex projects
5. FS Fab
Company Overview
FS Fab is known for cost-effective CNC machining solutions.
Main Products
CNC machining parts
Metal & plastic components
Advantages
Competitive pricing
Fast delivery
Disadvantages
Limited high-end capability
Less suitable for complex parts
6. DEK Manufacturing
Company Overview
DEK focuses on high-precision CNC machining for demanding industries.
Main Products
Precision CNC components
Multi-axis machining parts
Advantages
Tight tolerance capability
Strong quality control
Disadvantages
Higher cost
Longer lead time
7. SunOn Industrial Group
Company Overview
SunOn is an established manufacturer with strong large-scale production capabilities.
Main Products
CNC machined parts
Mold & tooling
Advantages
Mature manufacturing system
High scalability
Disadvantages
Less flexible for small orders
Traditional communication style
8. Mekalite
Company Overview
Mekalite provides high-end CNC machining services.
Main Products
Precision components
Aerospace parts
Advantages
High-quality manufacturing
Multi-process capability
Disadvantages
Premium pricing
Longer onboarding process
9. Renjie Precision
Company Overview
Renjie is a Dongguan-based CNC machining supplier focused on export markets.
Main Products
Aluminum & steel parts
Custom precision components
Advantages
Competitive pricing
Export experience
Disadvantages
Limited brand recognition
Medium-scale production
10. Shenzhen Xinbanghui
Company Overview
A high-tech company focusing on complex CNC machining.
Main Products
High-precision components
Custom machined parts
Advantages
Strong technical capability
Complex geometry expertise
Disadvantages
Limited scalability
Smaller company size
Comparison Table
Choosing the right CNC machining supplier in China depends on your project needs, not just price.
If you're sourcing CNC machining parts in China, working with the right supplier can save both time and cost.
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