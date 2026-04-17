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Top CNC Machining Suppliers In China For Custom Parts (2026 Guide)


2026-04-17 03:10:17
(MENAFN- GetNews) Introduction

China has become the global hub for CNC machining, offering a powerful combination of cost efficiency, advanced equipment, and scalable production.

Today, companies worldwide rely on Chinese CNC suppliers for:

  • Rapid prototyping
  • Low-volume production
  • High-precision custom parts

In fact, most CNC machining capacity is concentrated in key regions like Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang, forming a highly integrated manufacturing ecosystem.

However, not all suppliers are equal.

This guide highlights the top CNC machining suppliers in China for 2026, helping engineers and procurement teams choose the right partner based on real-world capability, not just price.

Top 10 CNC Machining Suppliers in China (2026)1. Kachi Precision Manufacturing (Dongguan)

Company Overview

Kachi Precision Manufacturing is a China-based CNC machining supplier with its own factory in Dongguan, serving global clients across automation, robotics, and industrial sectors.

Main Services

  • CNC machining (milling & turning)
  • Sheet metal fabrication
  • Surface finishing

Advantages

  • Strong DFM engineering support
  • Flexible from prototype to mass production
  • Fast quotation (2–24h)
  • High repeat customer rate

Disadvantages

  • Not a low-end price supplier
  • Requires clear technical drawings

2. RapidDirect

Company Overview

RapidDirect is a leading on-demand manufacturing platform offering CNC machining and rapid prototyping services.

Main Products

  • CNC machined parts
  • Plastic injection parts
  • Rapid prototypes

Advantages

  • Fast online quoting
  • Wide service range
  • Strong global logistics

Disadvantages

  • Less personalized engineering support
  • Platform-based communication

3. WayKen

Company Overview

WayKen specializes in rapid prototyping and low-volume manufacturing for R&D teams.

Main Products

  • CNC prototype parts
  • Low-volume production

Advantages

  • Fast turnaround
  • Strong engineering support

Disadvantages

  • Not ideal for mass production
  • Higher cost for large batches

4. 3ERP

Company Overview

3ERP offers full-service manufacturing including CNC machining and injection molding.

Main Products

  • CNC parts
  • Plastic components
  • Assembly

Advantages

  • Strong process control
  • Integrated manufacturing

Disadvantages

  • Higher pricing
  • Longer lead time for complex projects

5. FS Fab

Company Overview

FS Fab is known for cost-effective CNC machining solutions.

Main Products

  • CNC machining parts
  • Metal & plastic components

Advantages

  • Competitive pricing
  • Fast delivery

Disadvantages

  • Limited high-end capability
  • Less suitable for complex parts

6. DEK Manufacturing

Company Overview

DEK focuses on high-precision CNC machining for demanding industries.

Main Products

  • Precision CNC components
  • Multi-axis machining parts

Advantages

  • Tight tolerance capability
  • Strong quality control

Disadvantages

  • Higher cost
  • Longer lead time

7. SunOn Industrial Group

Company Overview

SunOn is an established manufacturer with strong large-scale production capabilities.

Main Products

  • CNC machined parts
  • Mold & tooling

Advantages

  • Mature manufacturing system
  • High scalability

Disadvantages

  • Less flexible for small orders
  • Traditional communication style

8. Mekalite

Company Overview

Mekalite provides high-end CNC machining services.

Main Products

  • Precision components
  • Aerospace parts

Advantages

  • High-quality manufacturing
  • Multi-process capability

Disadvantages

  • Premium pricing
  • Longer onboarding process

9. Renjie Precision

Company Overview

Renjie is a Dongguan-based CNC machining supplier focused on export markets.

Main Products

  • Aluminum & steel parts
  • Custom precision components

Advantages

  • Competitive pricing
  • Export experience

Disadvantages

  • Limited brand recognition
  • Medium-scale production

10. Shenzhen Xinbanghui

Company Overview

A high-tech company focusing on complex CNC machining.

Main Products

  • High-precision components
  • Custom machined parts

Advantages

  • Strong technical capability
  • Complex geometry expertise

Disadvantages

  • Limited scalability
  • Smaller company size

Comparison Table

CompanyBest ForStrengthWeakness
Kachi Engineering + production DFM + quality Not cheapest
RapidDirect Fast sourcing Platform efficiency Less customization
WayKen Prototyping Speed Not scalable
3ERP Full-service Integrated manufacturing Higher cost
FS Fab Cost-sensitive Affordable Limited complexity
DEK High precision Tolerance Expensive
SunOn Mass production Scalable Less flexible
Mekalite High-end Quality Premium
Renjie Export Cost Mid-scale
Xinbanghui Complex parts Technical Small scale

Conclusion

Choosing the right CNC machining supplier in China depends on your project needs, not just price.

The best suppliers act as engineering partners who help reduce risk and improve manufacturability.

Call to Action

If you're sourcing CNC machining parts in China, working with the right supplier can save both time and cost.

Send your drawings today to get a professional evaluation and optimized quotation.

MENAFN17042026003238003268ID1110997442



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