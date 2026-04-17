Top CNC Machining Suppliers In China For Custom Parts (2026 Guide)

China has become the global hub for CNC machining, offering a powerful combination of cost efficiency, advanced equipment, and scalable production.

Today, companies worldwide rely on Chinese CNC suppliers for:



Rapid prototyping

Low-volume production High-precision custom parts

In fact, most CNC machining capacity is concentrated in key regions like Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang, forming a highly integrated manufacturing ecosystem.

However, not all suppliers are equal.

This guide highlights the top CNC machining suppliers in China for 2026, helping engineers and procurement teams choose the right partner based on real-world capability, not just price.

Top 10 CNC Machining Suppliers in China (2026)1. Kachi Precision Manufacturing (Dongguan)

Company Overview

Kachi Precision Manufacturing is a China-based CNC machining supplier with its own factory in Dongguan, serving global clients across automation, robotics, and industrial sectors.

Main Services



CNC machining (milling & turning)

Sheet metal fabrication Surface finishing

Advantages



Strong DFM engineering support

Flexible from prototype to mass production

Fast quotation (2–24h) High repeat customer rate

Disadvantages



Not a low-end price supplier Requires clear technical drawings

2. RapidDirect

Company Overview

RapidDirect is a leading on-demand manufacturing platform offering CNC machining and rapid prototyping services.

Main Products



CNC machined parts

Plastic injection parts Rapid prototypes

Advantages



Fast online quoting

Wide service range Strong global logistics

Disadvantages



Less personalized engineering support Platform-based communication

3. WayKen

Company Overview

WayKen specializes in rapid prototyping and low-volume manufacturing for R&D teams.

Main Products



CNC prototype parts Low-volume production

Advantages



Fast turnaround Strong engineering support

Disadvantages



Not ideal for mass production Higher cost for large batches

4. 3ERP

Company Overview

3ERP offers full-service manufacturing including CNC machining and injection molding.

Main Products



CNC parts

Plastic components Assembly

Advantages



Strong process control Integrated manufacturing

Disadvantages



Higher pricing Longer lead time for complex projects

5. FS Fab

Company Overview

FS Fab is known for cost-effective CNC machining solutions.

Main Products



CNC machining parts Metal & plastic components

Advantages



Competitive pricing Fast delivery

Disadvantages



Limited high-end capability Less suitable for complex parts

6. DEK Manufacturing

Company Overview

DEK focuses on high-precision CNC machining for demanding industries.

Main Products



Precision CNC components Multi-axis machining parts

Advantages



Tight tolerance capability Strong quality control

Disadvantages



Higher cost Longer lead time

7. SunOn Industrial Group

Company Overview

SunOn is an established manufacturer with strong large-scale production capabilities.

Main Products



CNC machined parts Mold & tooling

Advantages



Mature manufacturing system High scalability

Disadvantages



Less flexible for small orders Traditional communication style

8. Mekalite

Company Overview

Mekalite provides high-end CNC machining services.

Main Products



Precision components Aerospace parts

Advantages



High-quality manufacturing Multi-process capability

Disadvantages



Premium pricing Longer onboarding process

9. Renjie Precision

Company Overview

Renjie is a Dongguan-based CNC machining supplier focused on export markets.

Main Products



Aluminum & steel parts Custom precision components

Advantages



Competitive pricing Export experience

Disadvantages



Limited brand recognition Medium-scale production

10. Shenzhen Xinbanghui

Company Overview

A high-tech company focusing on complex CNC machining.

Main Products



High-precision components Custom machined parts

Advantages



Strong technical capability Complex geometry expertise

Disadvantages



Limited scalability Smaller company size

Comparison Table