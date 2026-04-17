Spacevault Self-Storage Relaunches In Lafayette With New Ownership, Advanced Technology, And Community-Focused Upgrades

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SpaceVault Self-Storage in Lafayette, Indiana relaunches under new ownership with advanced security, fully digital access, and community-focused pricing, transforming a previously neglected facility into a modern storage solution.

SpaceVault Self-Storage has officially relaunched under new ownership, bringing a fully modernized, technology-driven self-storage experience to the Greater Lafayette community. Led by entrepreneur Alex Straffin and his partners, the facility has undergone a complete transformation, upgrading security, accessibility, and overall customer experience.

SpaceVault Self-Storage serves local residents, businesses, and students from nearby Purdue University with a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide safe, reliable, and affordable storage solutions. The company offers fully digital rentals, instant access code delivery, and a 12-month price guarantee, along with specialized discounts for students, seniors, and veterans.

Previously a neglected and unsecured property, the facility has been rebuilt from the ground up. The new ownership team replaced outdated infrastructure, including a broken cattle gate, with a high-security automated entrance system. The property now features 360-degree surveillance cameras with LED floodlights, along with advanced intrusion detection, thermal monitoring, and humidity tracking systems designed to protect stored belongings.

One of the most notable upgrades is SpaceVault's fully digital customer experience. Customers can now reserve storage units, sign contracts, and receive gate and lock access codes entirely online or by phone, eliminating the need for in-person visits and making the process faster and more convenient.

“Our goal was to take something that was underperforming and transform it into a modern, secure, and community-focused facility,” said Alex Straffin.“We're combining technology with customer-first service to deliver a better storage experience for Lafayette.”

Beyond infrastructure improvements, SpaceVault is positioning itself as a community-driven business. The company offers a one-year price lock guarantee to provide cost stability and is actively supporting local initiatives, including a partnership with Purdue Formula SAE, a student organization that designs and races high-performance vehicles.

This investment extends beyond the facility itself. By upgrading a previously neglected property, SpaceVault contributes to neighborhood improvement and signals renewed confidence in Lafayette's economic potential. The company's focus on innovation and security also reflects broader trends in modern storage solutions, where customers increasingly expect convenience, transparency, and advanced protection for their belongings.

The relaunch addresses a longstanding gap in the local market by providing a secure, technology-enabled storage option for residents and businesses that previously lacked reliable choices. With real-time alerts, automated access, and climate monitoring, customers now benefit from enhanced safety and peace of mind.

As Lafayette continues to grow, particularly with the presence of a strong engineering and innovation ecosystem anchored by Purdue University, SpaceVault's investment positions it as both a service provider and a contributor to the region's future development.

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About SpaceVault Self-Storage

SpaceVault Self-Storage, based in Lafayette, Indiana, provides modern, secure, and technology-driven storage solutions for residents, businesses, and students. Under new ownership, the facility offers fully digital rentals, advanced security systems, climate monitoring, and a 12-month price guarantee. Committed to community growth and customer convenience, SpaceVault delivers a streamlined storage experience backed by innovation and reliability.