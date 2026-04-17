Thai Merchants Visit Canobank To Inspect Matcha Tea Plantations & Explore New Opportunities For Whole Industry Chain Cooperation

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, a delegation of Thai customers visited Hangzhou Qiandao Lake Canobank Health Products Co., Ltd. to conduct an on-site inspection of the Group's matcha tea plantation bases, and conduct an in-depth investigation into Canobank's overall industrial chain layout and comprehensive application capabilities in the tea industry. The two sides held in-depth discussions on such topics as matcha raw material supply, product research and development, and overseas market expansion, laying a solid foundation for follow-up strategic cooperation.

Canobank Group has been deeply engaged in the tea industry for many years, with whole industry chain integration as its core strategy. It has integrated 100,000 mu(≈6,667 hectares) of high-quality tea plantation bases in East China, Central China and Southwest China, and established a full-process standardized management system covering planting, picking, primary processing and refining. The Group carefully selects raw material bases from China's core tea-producing regions, including Shaoxing, Jingshan and Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang, Enshi in Hubei, Yixing in Jiangsu, Guizhou, Sichuan and Guangxi.

It controls tea quality from the source and realizes diversified styles, professional blending, large-scale production, standardized finished products and sustainable application across the entire tea industry chain through continuous innovation in processing techniques. With an annual comprehensive matcha supply capacity of over 4,000 tons, the Group can stably provide global customers with high-quality matcha raw materials and customized solutions to meet the diversified needs of different markets.

During the inspection, Thai merchants went deep into the tea plantations to check the growth environment, planting management standards and picking specifications of tea trees, and highly recognized Canobank's ecological and standardized tea garden management model. In the production workshop, the merchants learned in detail about the whole process of matcha production from fresh leaf screening, fixation and grinding to refining, and spoke highly of the Group's strict quality control system and advanced production technology. The two sides focused their discussions on the diversified application scenarios of matcha.

Relying on its whole industry chain advantages, Canobank has built a matcha application product matrix covering five major sectors:

Beverage shop application products: Suitable for various tea drink stores with a fresh taste and flexible blending compatibility.

RTD beverage matcha application products: Meeting the demand for convenient consumption and adaptable to large-scale production.

Ice cream application products: With natural tea aroma to enhance the flavor layers of desserts.

Baking application products: With fine texture suitable for the production of various pastries.

Health application products: Based on the natural health properties of matcha, in line with the current global health consumption trend.

It is worth mentioning that Canobank's matcha products have successfully obtained three authoritative international certifications: HACCP FDA HALAL. These three certifications are not only a strong endorsement of product quality, but also the core for the Group to access the international market and meet global compliance requirements.

The visit of Thai merchants marks an important milestone for Canobank in expanding overseas markets and deepening international cooperation. In the future, Canobank will continue to uphold its original aspiration of quality, leverage its whole industry chain advantages, continuously innovate matcha application technologies, and join hands with global partners to bring high-quality matcha products to a broader international market, promoting the high-quality development and cross-border integration of the tea industry.