MENAFN - GetNews) On February 9, 2026, the provincial conference on building a first-class innovation ecosystem and creating the most competitive business environment was solemnly held in Hangzhou. The conference commended organizations and individuals who had made outstanding contributions to Zhejiang's scientific and technological progress in 2024.

Hangzhou Qiandao Lake Canobank Health Products Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Canobank") won the Second Prize of Zhejiang Science and Technology Progress Award with its project Key Technological Innovation and Industrialization of Characteristic Dairy Products in Zhejiang Based on Diversified Intelligent Manufacturing of Milk Sources. This honor is a high recognition from the Zhejiang Provincial Government of Canobank's scientific and technological innovation strength and achievement transformation capability, and also a significant milestone for the company as it deeply engages in the comprehensive health industry and upholds technology-driven development.

The award-winning project directly addresses the industrial pain point of insufficient milk sources in Zhejiang. In collaboration with Zhejiang University of Science and Technology, Panda Dairy Group Co., Ltd., Ufresh Workshop (Zhejiang) Food Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Beingmate Maternal and Infant Nutrition Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Institute of Food and Drug Control, and other leading research institutions and enterprises, Canobank has conducted in-depth research and innovation on health-promoting functional factors in dairy products.

Through technological breakthroughs, the project has broken bottlenecks restricting industrial development and filled several gaps in regional dairy technology innovation. Moreover, by launching functional health dairy products, it precisely meets consumers' growing health demands. The overall technology of the project has reached internationally advanced levels.

Since its founding in 2006, Canobank has stayed true to its original aspiration: "Manufacture health products to pharmaceutical standards." Behind its honors lie more than 20 years of persistent commitment and investment in scientific research and innovation an enterprise focused on the R&D, manufacturing and brand building of mid-to-high-end functional health products, Canobank aims to become a leader in China's comprehensive health industry and attaches great importance to R&D investment and technological innovation.

The company has established two core scientific research platforms: Zhejiang Provincial Enterprise R&D Center and Enterprise Postdoctoral Workstation. It has built long-term and stable industry-university-research cooperation with renowned universities and institutions, including Zhejiang University, National Institute for Nutrition and Health of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Peking University School of Public Health, China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries, Zhejiang University of Science and Technology, and Zhejiang University of Technology, continuously keeping its technologies at the forefront.

To date, Canobank holds more than 30 invention patents. Its core patents have been granted in China, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Vietnam and other countries, and the company has received the 17th China Patent Award. Its technological strength remains at the industry forefront.

Winning the Second Prize of Zhejiang Science and Technology Progress Award marks not only a new milestone in Canobank's dedicated technological breakthroughs in dairy product innovation, but also a fresh starting point for the company's continued exploration of innovative development in the comprehensive health industry.

Looking ahead, Canobank will always adhere to the core philosophy of innovation-driven development. We will continue to increase R&D investment, deepen industry-university-research collaboration, tackle cutting-edge technological fields, and constantly break through the technological boundaries and innovation dimensions of functional health products. We will empower the high-quality development of the industry with solid core technologies, safeguard people's healthy lives with high-quality health products, and earnestly fulfill the mission and responsibility of being a global leader in the comprehensive health industry.