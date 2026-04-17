UK Consultancy Heybrb Launches“AI Core” And Fractional Chief AI Officer Service To Close The AI Gap For Britain's Mid-Sized Service Businesses
|Offer
|Price
|What it is
|AI Core Audit
|£1,500
|Deep workflow mapping and team interviews; identifies quick wins and a 90-day roadmap
|AI Core Build
|£4,950
|4-6 week implementation of the automation stack, end-to-end
|Fractional Chief AI Officer
|£2,500 – £7,500 / month
|Ongoing executive-level AI leadership, tiered by days per month
The Fractional CAIO retainer is offered in three tiers - Advisor (1 day/month, £2,500), Operator (2 days/month, £4,500), and Executive (4 days/month, £7,500) - and is available exclusively to clients who have completed an AI Core Build.
"You can't retain someone to run a system they didn't build," Richard explained. "The gating is deliberate. By the time a client reaches the retainer, we've already delivered measurable outcomes together - so the relationship starts from trust, not a sales pitch."
Founding Clients Programme
To launch AI Core Build, HeyBRB is opening a Founding Clients Programme: three places at £2,950 (a 40% reduction) for businesses in letting, accounting, or construction willing to participate in a full case study with named metrics and a video testimonial.
"We're not looking for logos - we're looking for three operators who want to be the reference point for their industry," said Richard. "One letting agency. One accountancy practice. One construction firm. Their results become the proof the rest of the market needs."
Why now
UK SMB productivity has flatlined for nearly two decades, and recent ONS data continues to show mid-sized service firms lagging on digital adoption. Generic "AI strategy" consultancies price out of reach; DIY tool adoption creates fragmented, unsupported systems. AI Core is positioned as the practical middle path - boutique, measurable, and delivered by an operator, not a slide deck.
Richard brings a decade of operational and technical experience to the role, and has spent the last eighteen months embedding AI automation into UK letting, accounting and trades businesses through HeyBRB's existing £499 AI Assessment - which remains available for solo operators and smaller firms.
Availability
AI Core Audit, AI Core Build, the Fractional CAIO retainer, and the Founding Clients Programme are available from today at heybrb.
About HeyBRB
HeyBRB is a UK AI automation consultancy founded in 2025 by Richard Thomas-Pryce. The firm helps small and mid-sized service businesses identify, implement, and operate practical AI automations that save time, reduce admin load, and compound over time. HeyBRB is deliberately boutique, deliberately UK-focused, and deliberately measurable - every engagement ends with a written playbook the client owns.
Media contact
Richard Thomas-Pryce Founder, HeyBRB ... heybrb · LinkedIn
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