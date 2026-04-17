Ohio No. 1 State In The Midwest For Business, According To Ceos Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus, Ohio, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Executive magazine's annual list of the“Best & Worst States for Business” has ranked Ohio at No. 7 nationwide for 2026, and the No. 1 state in the Midwest. The state's ascent into the Top 10 and as the top Midwestern spot highlight Ohio's strategic focus on establishing a business-friendly environment, offering sites that ideally suit companies' needs, and ramping up efforts to develop a highly skilled workforce.

The ranking is based on a survey of more than 650 CEOs across the country, who were asked to rate states based on how easy it is to do business compared to others.

“Ohio's rise to the highest-ranked Midwestern state on Chief Executive's Best & Worst States for Business list is proof that we are the best state in the Midwest for business,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.“Ohio has laid the groundwork for success and earned the attention of companies both nationally and internationally through the strength of our communities of all sizes and the ideal business environment we've established here.”

The announcement marks the 22nd year of the magazine's influential survey, which reaches more than 42,000 CEOs evaluating where to invest, start new businesses, expand operations and relocate employees.

“Ohio's climb from No. 41 in 2011 to now No. 7 in Chief Executive's latest CEO survey is a testament to the statewide collaboration, strategic investments, and infrastructure advantage that are part of the state's long-term plan to make it easy for vital industries to invest here,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“Because our state and local partners are working in lockstep and have a shared vision, we deliver industry leaders solutions to their challenges and confidence in Ohio's value proposition for their growth.”

Ohio's strong performance stems from strengths in:



Infrastructure: CNBC ranked Ohio best in the nation in 2025. Ohio has the fourth-largest interstate highway system in the nation, the fourth-largest network of operating railroads and the fifth-largest network of warehousing and storage services.

Cost of doing business: Ohio levies no corporate income tax. The state also recently doubled its commercial activity tax (CAT) exclusion threshold – from $3 million to $6 million – exempting roughly 90% of Ohio-based businesses from the tax entirely.

Workforce: Ohio's workforce is 5.5 million strong – the 7th largest in the U.S., and the 3rd largest manufacturing workforce in the U.S. Cost of living: Ohio is among the top 10 states in the country for affordability, with a cost of living roughly 8% to 11% lower than the national average.

JobsOhio 2030, a five-year strategic plan announced in September of 2025, builds for future growth through six strategic areas of focus: talent, innovative research, energy, artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and the multitude of factors that make Ohio unmatched for living, working, and putting down roots.

Click here for Chief Executive's 2026 Best and Worst States for Business coverage.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACT: Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152...