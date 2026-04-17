Azizi Developments Empowering Broker Ecosystem Through Training And Partner Recognition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 April 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading privatedeveloper in the UAE, has launched a broker engagement program centered on producttraining and construction updates, deepening its investment in partner relationships asactivity across its portfolio continues to grow.

The sessions run daily through May 21, Monday to Thursday, giving brokers detailed projectwalkthroughs as the developer advances through its delivery pipeline across multiplecommunities.

Azizi Developments also recently hosted its Channel Partnership Awards, bringing togetheragency representatives to recognize top-performing brokers and mark a year of closecollaboration.

These initiatives reflect our strong commitment to our key partners," said Sehar Rafiq, Head of Channel Partners at Azizi Developments. "Azizi Developments remains closely engaged with those who represent us in the market, providing the product knowledge and project visibility needed to confidently showcase what we deliver.

Azizi Developments has delivered over 45,000 homes across Dubai since 2007. Thedeveloper operates one of the market's most competitive commission structures, supportedby transparent payment processes.

About Azizi Developments:Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.