UAE President, Sheikh Hamad Conduct Inspection Of Fujairah Port, Review Operations

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad also conducted an inspection of Fujairah Port, where they reviewed operations and the measures in place to ensure business continuity at the highest levels of operational efficiency.

The rulers affirmed that Fujairah Port is a key UAE asset, playing an important role in supporting the national economy and international energy market while contributing to strengthening the UAE's position in global trade.

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During the meeting, the rulers discussed a number of national issues in light of the UAE's continued development, affirming that the aspirations of the people remain at the core of the leadership's focus and a central pillar of development plans and national initiatives now and in the future.

They also praised the strong values that characterise UAE society, noting their role in strengthening cohesion and unity and enhancing efforts to address challenges. They expressed their wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity, praying for its lasting security, stability, and advancement.

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