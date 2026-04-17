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'Learn To Be A Kind': Patralekhaa Slams Paparazzi Pages For Bodyshaming Comments

'Learn To Be A Kind': Patralekhaa Slams Paparazzi Pages For Bodyshaming Comments


2026-04-17 02:50:10
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Actress-producer Patralekhaa slammed the paprazzi pages for alleged bodyshaming against her after she gave birth to a girl with her husband and Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Patralekhaa addressed alleged comments from the paparazzi pages about her physical appearance following childbirth.

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She explained that her weight gain is a natural reaction to pregnancy, especially while managing work commitments like producing films.

Titled Pap Pages, the actress wrote, "What's happened to me!? I have just given birth!

Yes, I have gained weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain; I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs.

While requesting the kinder behaviour from the paps, the actress wrote, "If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind."

Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, last year.

In a joint post, the couple announced the news, celebrating their daughter's arrival on their fourth wedding anniversary, which was on November 15.

In the caption, they described their daughter as God's "greatest blessing," expressing joy at entering a new chapter of their lives.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa, along with actor Rajkummar Rao, is also busy working as a producer. A few months ago, he and his wife Patralekhaa launched their own production house, KAMPA Films.

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Khaleej Times

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