Monet Paintings Sell For €16M

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Sotheby's Paris announced the sale of two rare paintings by French artist Claude Monet for over €16 million at a major auction attended by international collectors.

One work, Vetheuil, Morning Effect (1901), valued between €6-8 million, reflects key elements of Impressionism, particularly the depiction of light on water.

A second painting, Les Iles de Port-Villez (1883), sold for €6.45 million, exceeding initial estimates.

The auction house noted that both works had remained in private collections for nearly a century and depict scenes of the Seine near Giverny, where Monet lived.

The sale coincides with global commemorations marking the centenary of Monet's death, highlighting the enduring appeal of his work among museums and collectors.