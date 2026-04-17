Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Monet Paintings Sell For €16M

Monet Paintings Sell For €16M


2026-04-17 02:49:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Sotheby's Paris announced the sale of two rare paintings by French artist Claude Monet for over €16 million at a major auction attended by international collectors.

One work, Vetheuil, Morning Effect (1901), valued between €6-8 million, reflects key elements of Impressionism, particularly the depiction of light on water.

A second painting, Les Iles de Port-Villez (1883), sold for €6.45 million, exceeding initial estimates.

The auction house noted that both works had remained in private collections for nearly a century and depict scenes of the Seine near Giverny, where Monet lived.

The sale coincides with global commemorations marking the centenary of Monet's death, highlighting the enduring appeal of his work among museums and collectors.

MENAFN17042026000063011010ID1110997306



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search